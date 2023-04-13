How to find saved and liked Reels on Facebook: 2 easy ways

Facebook lets you save and like Reels so that you can both show your interest in the content and have a chance to find it easily in the future, as long as it doesn't get deleted. If you have done that and now want to watch the Reels again, you are at the right place. Today, we will show you how to find saved and liked reels on Facebook in two easy ways.

Reels are one of the most popular features that Facebook and Instagram offer to their users. Millions of people watch, share, comment, or like these videos on a daily basis, and most of them save useful ones, for example, a food recipe video, to watch later. It is very easy to find saved and liked Reels on both apps, but we have concentrated on Facebook in this article.

How to find saved and liked Reels on Facebook: The easiest way

Sometimes we like and save Reels to watch later, but where are they stored at? If you don't know how to find them, then it doesn't make sense to save or like them in the first place. Keep reading to use the feature more effectively! Below are two separate guides for seeing saved and liked reels on Facebook:

How to see saved Reels

It doesn't matter if you are on a PC or mobile Facebook app; this will work on both. If you want to see the reels that you saved before, follow the steps.

Go to Facebook. Log into your account. Click your profile photo to go to your profile. Click Reels, between "Videos" and "More." (If you are on mobile, look for "View Saved") Go to "Saved Reels." You will see all your saved reels there.

If you haven't saved any Reels, you won't see the section on your profile.

How to see liked Reels

Now, let's move on to finding liked Reels. This time, there are different steps on mobile and PC; you can find both below.

Mobile

If you are on mobile, follow the steps:

Open Facebook. Go to the Reels section. Open any Reels video Tap your profile picture icon at the top right of your screen. Select "Liked reels." All your liked reels will be available there.

PC

PC users need to access the data from a different menu. Here is how:

Go to Facebook. Click your profile picture icon at the top right of your screen. Select "Activity log" from the drop-down menu. Click "Interactions" on the left-hand menu. Select "Likes and reactions." You can find all your likes there.

