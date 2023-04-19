Meta's mass layoffs mark Zuckerberg's "year of efficiency"

It has been reported that Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is preparing to implement another significant round of layoffs this week. As per a report by Vox, the cuts have the potential to impact a considerable number of jobs, up to 10,000. This announcement comes after the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, stated in March that they would be cutting an additional 10,000 jobs in the upcoming months, following the 11,000 cuts made back in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a memo viewed by Bloomberg News, the impact of these layoffs is expected to reverberate throughout Meta's suite of applications, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, as well as the newer Reality Labs division that's focused on advancing the company's virtual reality aspirations, and the Quest hardware.

According to the report, the memo that was shared with managers highlights that teams will undergo restructuring and that some of the remaining employees will be reassigned to work under new managers. Additionally, Meta will be requesting that all North American employees who have the ability to work remotely do so on Wednesday, in order to give the company some space to process the news.

In a memo quoted by Vox, Meta's Head of People, Lori Goler, acknowledged that the upcoming round of layoffs will be challenging for the company, saying, "This will be a difficult time as we say goodbye to friends and colleagues who have contributed so much to Meta."

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Goler's note, Meta employees based in North America will receive notification via email between 4 am and 5 am Pacific Time on Wednesday morning. However, for employees based outside North America, the timing will differ, varying depending on the country. It's also worth noting that some countries may not be impacted at all. Meta counts 2023 as a "year of efficiency"

These layoffs are part of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's efforts to make 2023 a "year of efficiency," as the company looks to streamline operations and improve productivity. It's worth noting that after nearly two decades of consistent growth, major tech companies like Meta are now experiencing a period of cutbacks and cost-saving measures.

Silicon Valley has been undergoing a significant economic downturn that has transformed what was once considered a lavish work culture of free-spending. The era of limitless perks, travel, and perpetual hiring has come to an end. Over the last year, almost every significant tech company has had to undertake rounds of layoffs, including Meta, which has had to conduct several waves of cuts. These layoffs have been especially difficult for the company's employees.

"In our Year of Efficiency, we will make our organization flatter by removing multiple layers of management. As part of this, we will ask many managers to become individual contributors. We’ll also have individual contributors report into almost every level — not just the bottom — so information flow between people doing the work and management will be faster," stated Zuckerberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Meta, along with other major tech companies, continue to grapple with the economic uncertainties brought on by the pandemic, the once booming Silicon Valley work culture is now a thing of the past. The upcoming round of layoffs serves as a reminder that even the largest and most successful tech giants are not immune to the pressures of a rapidly changing economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement