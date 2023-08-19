What is my Facebook username and where to find it

Are you wondering, "What is my Facebook username?" You're not alone! Many users find themselves asking this question at some point. Your Facebook username is an essential part of your profile, and knowing how to find it, along with your User ID, can be quite helpful.

Firstly, having your Facebook username readily available makes connecting with friends, family, and even new acquaintances much easier. Instead of sharing a convoluted URL filled with random characters, you can simply provide them with your username. This convenience is especially useful when you meet new people in various contexts and want to quickly connect on social media.

For those looking to establish a distinct online identity, a personalized username offers a level of customization. This is particularly advantageous for businesses, artists, or individuals with specific interests. Your username can reflect your brand, identity, or hobbies, making your profile more appealing and memorable to others.

The benefits extend to engagement as well. When others want to tag or mention you in posts or comments, they can do so by typing '@' followed by your username. This ensures that you receive notifications for those tags, enhancing your interaction with others on the platform.

Are you still asking ''what is my Facebook username''? Let us explain how to find your Facebook ID!

How to find out what my Facebook username is

If you are asking yourself "What is my Facebook username", it's easy to feel uncertain about this detail, but with a little exploration, you can locate your username and User ID without hassle. Whether you're using a computer or a mobile device, the process is straightforward.

To find your Facebook ID on your PC:

Navigate to Settings & privacy Select Settings Go to Account Center Select Profiles Choose your Facebook account

Up there you may find the answer to your "What is my Facebook username" question!

So what if you are on mobile and still wondering "What is my Facebook username"? Steps to find it is actually pretty simple too!

Open Settings menu Go to Account Center Select your Facebook account

And voila! Your "What is my Facebook username" question has been answered!

How to setup a custom Facebook ID

Setting up a custom Facebook ID, also known as a username, can help personalize your profile's URL and make it easier for others to find and connect with you.

Follow these steps to set up your custom Facebook ID:

Log into your Facebook account Navigate to Settings Go to the Account Center and choose your desired profile Choose a unique username and check the availability Confirm your choice

You can now access your profile using the custom username. Your profile URL will be in the format "facebook.com/yourusername".

