What is my Facebook username and where to find it
Are you wondering, "What is my Facebook username?" You're not alone! Many users find themselves asking this question at some point. Your Facebook username is an essential part of your profile, and knowing how to find it, along with your User ID, can be quite helpful.
Firstly, having your Facebook username readily available makes connecting with friends, family, and even new acquaintances much easier. Instead of sharing a convoluted URL filled with random characters, you can simply provide them with your username. This convenience is especially useful when you meet new people in various contexts and want to quickly connect on social media.
For those looking to establish a distinct online identity, a personalized username offers a level of customization. This is particularly advantageous for businesses, artists, or individuals with specific interests. Your username can reflect your brand, identity, or hobbies, making your profile more appealing and memorable to others.
The benefits extend to engagement as well. When others want to tag or mention you in posts or comments, they can do so by typing '@' followed by your username. This ensures that you receive notifications for those tags, enhancing your interaction with others on the platform.
Are you still asking ''what is my Facebook username''? Let us explain how to find your Facebook ID!
How to find out what my Facebook username is
If you are asking yourself "What is my Facebook username", it's easy to feel uncertain about this detail, but with a little exploration, you can locate your username and User ID without hassle. Whether you're using a computer or a mobile device, the process is straightforward.
To find your Facebook ID on your PC:
- Navigate to Settings & privacy
- Select Settings
- Go to Account Center
- Select Profiles
- Choose your Facebook account
Up there you may find the answer to your "What is my Facebook username" question!
Read also: Why am I seeing random stories on Facebook?
So what if you are on mobile and still wondering "What is my Facebook username"? Steps to find it is actually pretty simple too!
- Open Settings menu
- Go to Account Center
- Select your Facebook account
And voila! Your "What is my Facebook username" question has been answered!
How to setup a custom Facebook ID
Setting up a custom Facebook ID, also known as a username, can help personalize your profile's URL and make it easier for others to find and connect with you.
Follow these steps to set up your custom Facebook ID:
- Log into your Facebook account
- Navigate to Settings
- Go to the Account Center and choose your desired profile
- Choose a unique username and check the availability
- Confirm your choice
You can now access your profile using the custom username. Your profile URL will be in the format "facebook.com/yourusername".Advertisement
Comments
I must admit I don’t mind the reminder.
I use that as a trigger for an annual review.
The week of their birthday I scan their contact details, LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter to make sure I have all of their public contact information up to date.
That and also send them a quick message.
Pro Tip – I also have a script that on a daily basis will choose a contact at random for review.
Ross
You da man, Martin! Do you know how many people on Reddit shot me links and it wasn’t until your article here that I ever saw a page like “Contacts only?” Google really doesn’t want you to find this info! Lol!
They didn’t hide it… if you’ve only accessed the calender through Gmail from it’s tiny reminder notice interface, then you wouldn’t know how much more you can do with it. If you click the 9 boxes icon to access Google services, you can go to the full Calendar at any time and edit, add, change stuff at whim. Changes I make to the full calender get updated to my Android’s calender and vice versa with the only difference is having a full keyboard to type when I’m on my desktop/laptop is better than Swyping or poking contact and event information into the tiny calender APP.
Every comment has a point and absolutely right, Google tries really hard to hide their settings, it was last year were I stopped using Google services altogether but two gmail and photos. There was one point in time were I was going to change every account that was using gmail address, results it would’ve been more than just a headache and stuck with it.
Thanks for the Preview Martin
I turned off FB on my android phone. When I turned it back on, all of the birthdates appeared along with holidays, etc. I do not like this feature as it does not allow me to notice the appointments that I place on my calendar. please tell me how to delete. When I go onto calendar on my android, it does not have settings, so unable to delete or change calender . I don’t want notifications to appear when the birthdays are approaching, but I don’t want them to be on the calendar 24/7. HELP
Google’s built-in calendar lets you turn off birthdays from your circles, but it does NOT let you turn off the import of Google+ birthdays into your contacts. So if you have a contact with an email address that matches a Google+ profile then their birthday is forced onto your Birthdays calendar.
Obviously this is annoying as heck, so I built a replacement Birthdays calendar without this problem:
https://better-cal.appspot.com
Hello, I am desperate for help please.
I often list items for sale via facebook market place. One of my items out of 80 items on sale, was getting a strange amount of view. I had listed it before for about a year and it only ever reached a few hundred fews or so. This time it had reached about 19,000 views in one week, which was fake and abnormal. i was getting horrible pm’s from people on it, really nasty mocking my costume and myself.
I had to take the time down, reported everything to facebook they did not thing!
I then took it down for 3 weeks and have just put it back up and same thing is happening again. if I click the 3 little dots by the message it says leave group, but what group, it doesn’t tell me nor is there a link. I am n a few local buy sell groups or community groups, but how do I know which one it is?
any help how to stop this would be appreciated as somenoe said they think i’m being tagged in a group, but what group i don’t know, i’ts not nice.