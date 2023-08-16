Why am I seeing random stories on Facebook

Kerem Gülen
Aug 16, 2023
Updated • Aug 16, 2023
Facebook
Why am I seeing random stories on Facebook? This is a question on the minds of many users recently. Facebook Stories, touted as one of the main features of the platform, lose their charm when updates from non-friends unexpectedly populate one's timeline. There's a growing sentiment of discontent among users about this unanticipated change.

Meta’s older social media platform offers features similar to its photo-sharing app, Instagram, including Stories, which only appear for 24 hours. While there are cases where a user's Facebook account gets compromised, displaying inappropriate posts, the current issue of random stories appearing on timelines doesn't seem to be linked to such malicious activity. Rather, it's an anomaly catching users off guard.

As of Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Facebook users have voiced their concerns about encountering Stories posted by individuals not on their Friends list. Typically, Stories, the highlight reels positioned at the top of one's timeline next to the Reels feature, are exclusive to updates from friends. But this pattern has been disrupted. Suddenly, Stories from unfamiliar faces are intermingling with those of friends, leading to a mix of surprise and confusion.

Image source: Unsplash

So, why am I seeing random stories on Facebook? As of now, Facebook remains silent on this peculiar development, offering no explanations. Yet, it's important to note that it's improbable for this to be a result of account hacking, especially considering the number of users reporting similar experiences. Speculations suggest that this might be a transient glitch, anticipated to be addressed and fixed in due course.

What do to against random stories?

If posts from unfamiliar people crop up on your feed, it’s typically because someone from your Friends list interacted with that post, either by commenting or reacting. As the official blog clarifies, “You also might see posts about your friends commenting in public groups that you aren’t a member of.”

For those wanting more control over their Facebook feed, here are some steps to consider:

  • Unfollow the friend causing unwanted content to appear.
  • Hide specific posts that you prefer not to see.
  • Revisit and update your Feed preferences.
  • Actively control and curate what populates your Feed.

The sudden appearance of random stories on Facebook has left many users baffled and seeking answers. While the platform provides explanations for seeing posts linked to friends' interactions, the mystery surrounding non-friend stories persists.

As users eagerly await Facebook's response, they are encouraged to utilize available features to customize and control their feed. The true takeaway? Digital platforms are ever-evolving, and staying informed is key to a seamless user experience.

