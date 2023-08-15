Will Zuckerberg and Musk ever fight?

Onur Demirkol
Aug 15, 2023
Updated • Aug 15, 2023
As you may remember, Mark Zuckerberg recently said it is "time to move on" as Musk was clearly not serious about the fight. Yesterday, Musk said that the fight was on, and fans still await official confirmation.

Musk, who recently equated someone giving the position of their plane to "assassination coordinates," said he would webcast the "adventure" live on X.

“For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house. If we get lucky and Zuck my ? actually answers the door, the fight is on!” Elon Musk said in his post.

However, Zuckerberg says otherwise. According to The Verge, “Mark is traveling right now and isn’t in Palo Alto,” a spokesperson for Zuckerberg at Meta told the media outlet. The spokesperson, Isra Saric, added, "Also, Mark takes this sport seriously and isn’t going to fight someone who randomly shows up at his house.”

Zuckerberg vs. Musk

Zuckerberg called the fight off after Musk's "surgery" announcement

After weeks of Musk not confirming a date for their cage combat, then hinting that he could require surgery and that the fight will take place in Rome without the UFC's participation, Zuckerberg recently threw in the towel.

The Italian government swiftly disallowed the battle, and Zuckerberg, who has been regularly practicing jiujitsu and competing in competitions, has been keen for a professional organization to stage it.

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk: From social media banter to cage match

Zuckerberg recently warned Musk in a text conversation that Musk shared online: "I don't want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you're going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on." Musk then challenged Zuckerberg to a duel today in his backyard, mockingly suggesting that "perhaps you are a modern-day Bruce Lee and will somehow win."

Seriously, will they ever fight, or is Musk just playing with all of us?

  1. Iron Heart said on August 15, 2023 at 11:05 am
    Will gHacks ever hit a new low after this?

    The articles of OnurGPT are getting tiresome.

    1. bruh said on August 15, 2023 at 11:11 am
      OnurGPT, lol, I like it

