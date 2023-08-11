More users will benefit from X ad revenue sharing

Elon Musk has announced that the X ad revenue sharing program requirements have been lowered, and it will be much easier for users to make money on the platform. This also means that more people will be able to make a profit by tweeting and using the platform.

According to X, the firm is lowering the percentage of ad income that authors must share. This comes one month after the business formally said that it would distribute a portion of the earnings from the platform's advertising revenue to users.

X ad revenue sharing requirements are lower now

Earlier this week, a number of Twitter users used the service to post screenshots of X's initial rewards. Elon Musk, the founder of X, then declared that the business is easing the criteria for participation in the ad income-sharing scheme. The new standards are 5 million tweet impressions in the last three months (down from 15 million) and a $10 minimum reward (down from $50).

Musk then emphasized that for the 5M impressions, only verified accounts will be taken into account. This is to stop X users from utilizing bots to abuse the system. Elon Musk stated last week that the company's expectations for the X AD revenue sharing scheme were exceeded. He said that there could be delays while the firm works through providing reimbursements.

Second wave of Twitter ad revenue sharing program is here

Last Monday, X gave advertisers additional sensitivity levels to choose from, including "Relaxed," "Standard," and "Conservative." These levels will define the kind of content that can be displayed next to their advertisements.

The partnership between the social media agency and Integral Ad Science (IAS), which they started working with in January to warn clients whether their advertisements are being shown next to undesirable content, is being expanded as a result of this.

In a conversation on Spaces on Thursday, X CEO Linda Yaccarino stated that the company is close to "breakeven." In her first interview after becoming the company's CEO, Yaccarino also revealed that X was creating a feature that would let users video call one another.

