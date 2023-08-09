Second wave of Twitter ad revenue sharing program is here
Twitter, now rebranded as "X", has recently started to pay for the second wave of Twitter ad revenue sharing program.
This initiative represents a symbiotic relationship between the platform and its users, enabling them to benefit financially from their organic engagement.
Twitter's ad revenue sharing program has paid users once before. According to Independent journalist Ed Krassenstein's "xeet", X began the second round of payments on August 8.
Another month, and another ad revenue share payment from Twitter/X.
Whoever thought you could make this much money just by posting about news and your opinions on social media?
It makes you wonder why it took social media companies this long to come up with the idea of sharing… pic.twitter.com/iSglXn089i
— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 8, 2023
What is Twitter ad revenue sharing program?
Twitter's decision to introduce ad revenue sharing stems from a strategic alignment of user empowerment and financial sustainability. In a digital era where content creators invest significant time and effort in crafting engaging posts, Twitter's move caters to this creative community.
By allowing creators to share in the revenue generated from verified users' organic impressions of ads displayed in replies to their content, the platform acknowledges the intrinsic value of compelling content. This creates a more symbiotic ecosystem where creators feel acknowledged and rewarded for their contributions, further motivating them to produce high-quality content that drives engagement and ad interactions.
With traditional models of content creation undergoing shifts, creators seek avenues that extend beyond brand collaborations or sponsorships. This Twitter ad revenue sharing program provides them with an opportunity to earn directly from their content, transforming their passion into a sustainable income source.
How to get Twitter ad revenue sharing
Eligibility for Twitter ad revenue sharing program involves specific criteria to ensure that both creators and the platform benefit equitably. Creators who are subscribers of X Premium or Verified Organizations can participate, provided they have accumulated at least 15 million organic impressions on their posts within the past three months and maintain a minimum of 500 followers.
This carefully curated eligibility framework guarantees that the program's participants are genuinely engaged and active on the platform, creating a win-win situation for both creators and Twitter.
To access this program, eligible creators need to take a few steps. First, they can apply for Creator Subscriptions and Ads Revenue Sharing through the Monetization section in their account settings. The process is designed to be straightforward, promoting ease of participation. Once enrolled, creators can configure their payment settings. This allows secure and seamless fund transfers to external bank accounts, with regular payouts once earnings exceed $50 USD.
To get a slice out of the Twitter ad revenue sharing program, you must be a resident of the following countries:
- Albania
- Algeria
- Angola
- Antigua & Barbuda
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belgium
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Cambodia
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Finland
- France
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kenya
- Kuwait
- Laos
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madagascar
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Niger
- Nigeria
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Rwanda
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- St. Lucia
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Vietnam
However, it's important to maintain adherence to the Twitter ad revenue program Terms to sustain participation. Violating the program's terms, which encompass Creator Monetization Standards and platform rules, can lead to exclusion.
