Second wave of Twitter ad revenue sharing program is here

Twitter, now rebranded as "X", has recently started to pay for the second wave of Twitter ad revenue sharing program.

This initiative represents a symbiotic relationship between the platform and its users, enabling them to benefit financially from their organic engagement.

Twitter's ad revenue sharing program has paid users once before. According to Independent journalist Ed Krassenstein's "xeet", X began the second round of payments on August 8.

What is Twitter ad revenue sharing program?

Twitter's decision to introduce ad revenue sharing stems from a strategic alignment of user empowerment and financial sustainability. In a digital era where content creators invest significant time and effort in crafting engaging posts, Twitter's move caters to this creative community.

By allowing creators to share in the revenue generated from verified users' organic impressions of ads displayed in replies to their content, the platform acknowledges the intrinsic value of compelling content. This creates a more symbiotic ecosystem where creators feel acknowledged and rewarded for their contributions, further motivating them to produce high-quality content that drives engagement and ad interactions.

With traditional models of content creation undergoing shifts, creators seek avenues that extend beyond brand collaborations or sponsorships. This Twitter ad revenue sharing program provides them with an opportunity to earn directly from their content, transforming their passion into a sustainable income source.

How to get Twitter ad revenue sharing

Eligibility for Twitter ad revenue sharing program involves specific criteria to ensure that both creators and the platform benefit equitably. Creators who are subscribers of X Premium or Verified Organizations can participate, provided they have accumulated at least 15 million organic impressions on their posts within the past three months and maintain a minimum of 500 followers.

This carefully curated eligibility framework guarantees that the program's participants are genuinely engaged and active on the platform, creating a win-win situation for both creators and Twitter.

To access this program, eligible creators need to take a few steps. First, they can apply for Creator Subscriptions and Ads Revenue Sharing through the Monetization section in their account settings. The process is designed to be straightforward, promoting ease of participation. Once enrolled, creators can configure their payment settings. This allows secure and seamless fund transfers to external bank accounts, with regular payouts once earnings exceed $50 USD.

To get a slice out of the Twitter ad revenue sharing program, you must be a resident of the following countries:

Albania

Algeria

Angola

Antigua & Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belgium

Benin

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Botswana

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Côte d’Ivoire

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Ethiopia

Finland

France

Gabon

Gambia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Guatemala

Guyana

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kenya

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Malaysia

Malta

Mauritius

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Netherlands

New Zealand

Niger

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Norway

Oman

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Rwanda

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

St. Lucia

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Trinidad & Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

However, it's important to maintain adherence to the Twitter ad revenue program Terms to sustain participation. Violating the program's terms, which encompass Creator Monetization Standards and platform rules, can lead to exclusion.

