Twitter rebrand: Is it called "how to xeet" now?

After Musk's "abrupt" Twitter rebrand decision, a tweet on the platform allegedly said that the wording on Twitter Help Center has been changed to "how to xeet" instead of "how to tweet."

After Elon Musk officially debuted Twitter's new name and logo, many are curious as to what Tweets will now be known as. According to one post on the network, there is a Help Center page that explains "How to Xeet." But, is that really true?

Is it really "how to xeet?"

No, the information that was shared on Twitter is not true and the information was disproven by the social media platform itself. It is still written as "how to tweet" on the official help center page and looks like the company doesn't have any plans to change the term "tweeting" for now.

It is known that Musk wants to call tweets "Xs" but he also thinks that "the concept should be rethought" for retweets, mentions, and other features that users are able to do on the platform.

However, this might change in the future. The blue bird is gone and the letter X took its spot. This means that we might see more changes in the platform and get ready for a new environment, probably with a similar UI but different terms.

How to Xeet: The new Twitter rebrand could change it all

How to "xeet" sounds very off when you think about it as we have been using the word "tweet" for many years now. For now, we know that this is not true but we don't know what the future will bring. So, the best would be to get ready for big changes.

Now that the alleged "how to xeet" information has been disproven, nothing is different on the platform except the good old blue bird. Therefore, if you are already familiar with using Twitter, nothing has changed for you, and "how to tweet" is still included on the help center page.

Well, Twitter's fact-checking tool has been incredibly helpful because it is now difficult to distribute false information about certain topics. Twitter alerts individuals if a tweet gets viral with false information in it.

Twitter X logo rebranding process gets X the Everything app ready

Why did Elon Musk change the Twitter logo?

Most of Musk's businesses use the X acronym, and Twitter's parent firm is known as the X Corp. He employs the letter in his many trademarks, including SpaceX, indicating that he likes it.

Late Sunday afternoon, Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote, "It's an exceptionally rare thing - in life or in business - that you get a second chance to make another big impression." Twitter changed communication and had a long-lasting impact. Thanks to X, the global town square will now experience extra change.

