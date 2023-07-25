Even the police are against Twitter rebranding

Twitter is currently in the middle of rebranding as it recently changed its logo to the letter X. As a part of the rebranding process, the company wanted to take the Twitter logo down at its San Francisco office, but the police stopped it. Apparently, Musk didn't get a permit for the equipment on the street, so it was shot down.

ADVERTISEMENT

SFPD didn't let Musk change the Twitter sign

Today, Twitter wanted to change the Twitter sign at 1355 Market Street in San Francisco at the Twitter HQ. However, the police showed up and stopped the process before the sign was removed. Justin Sullivan shared some pictures on Getty Images about the incident and said, "San Francisco police halted the sign removal shortly after it began."

After the incident, the local police said that it was a misunderstanding, and after some investigation, the police realized that the incident "was not a police matter." The local police's full statement said, "At approximately 12:39 P.M., officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the area of 10th and Market Street regarding a report of a possible unpermitted street closure. Through their investigation, officers were able to determine that no crime was committed, and this incident was not a police matter."

Police claim that the social networking company failed to inform security and the owner of the building about its plans to take down the sign at the Market Street offices. In the midst of the chaos, police were then called, but it was ultimately determined that no crime had been committed.

Twitter rebrand: Is it called "how to xeet" now?

On one side of the sign, only the blue bird and the letters "er" remained after the initial work by a worker on a cherry picker.

Musk declared on Sunday that the unique bird design would be replaced with Twitter's new emblem, an X. The millionaire founder of the website wrote on Twitter: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

Pictures obtained by the New York Times show that Musk changed the names of meeting rooms at the corporate headquarters to include the word "X." "S3xy" has been given to one chamber and "eXposure" to another.

Featured image credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Advertisement