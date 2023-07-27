Twitter's "X" handle now belongs to Musk

The @x Twitter handle's owner verified that the platform, which is now known as X, took over his account without giving him any prior notice or money in exchange, claiming the handle is X's property.

The corporate photography and videography company Orange Photography's Gene X Hwang had previously had the handle. The organization formerly known as Twitter congratulated Hwang for his devotion in a letter and extended an invitation to visit its headquarters and a selection of X merch as a "reflection of our appreciation."

Given the corporate rebranding, Hwang was surprised the company hadn't contacted him about the @x account he owned and had put it private. However, he stated he would be open to a conversation with the corporation if they desired the handle for themselves.

When sold on secondary markets, popular online usernames typically fetch thousands of dollars in compensation. The handle was simply taken away from Hwang; nevertheless, it turns out that no monetary recompense was provided. Of course, Twitter is correct, but the conclusion is not ideal for the owner.

According to TechCrunch, Hwang received a letter from X informing him that since the @x account is connected to X Corp., he would be given a new handle. All of his information, including his followers, and following information, would be transferred to his new account, according to the business.

Alternatively, he might reply to the email and inform X of his preferred handle. In appreciation, the business gave him merchandise and an HQ tour if he wanted to meet the X team.

Twitter is working on changing its HQ sign to "X"

The company wanted to remove the Twitter logo from its San Francisco office as part of the rebranding process, but the cops prevented it. The equipment on the street apparently wasn't permitted. That is why the construction was stopped in the middle of the process.

