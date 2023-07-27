Twitter's "X" handle now belongs to Musk

Onur Demirkol
Jul 27, 2023
Twitter
|
0

The @x Twitter handle's owner verified that the platform, which is now known as X, took over his account without giving him any prior notice or money in exchange, claiming the handle is X's property.

The corporate photography and videography company Orange Photography's Gene X Hwang had previously had the handle. The organization formerly known as Twitter congratulated Hwang for his devotion in a letter and extended an invitation to visit its headquarters and a selection of X merch as a "reflection of our appreciation."

Given the corporate rebranding, Hwang was surprised the company hadn't contacted him about the @x account he owned and had put it private. However, he stated he would be open to a conversation with the corporation if they desired the handle for themselves.

Image Credit: Mashable

When sold on secondary markets, popular online usernames typically fetch thousands of dollars in compensation. The handle was simply taken away from Hwang; nevertheless, it turns out that no monetary recompense was provided. Of course, Twitter is correct, but the conclusion is not ideal for the owner.

According to TechCrunch, Hwang received a letter from X informing him that since the @x account is connected to X Corp., he would be given a new handle. All of his information, including his followers, and following information, would be transferred to his new account, according to the business.

Alternatively, he might reply to the email and inform X of his preferred handle. In appreciation, the business gave him merchandise and an HQ tour if he wanted to meet the X team.

Twitter is working on changing its HQ sign to "X"

The company wanted to remove the Twitter logo from its San Francisco office as part of the rebranding process, but the cops prevented it. The equipment on the street apparently wasn't permitted. That is why the construction was stopped in the middle of the process.

Advertisement

Related content

Even the police are against Twitter rebranding
how to xeet

Twitter rebrand: Is it called "how to xeet" now?
Microsoft X trademark

Microsoft X trademark could pose legal challenge to Elon Musk
Twitter X logo rebranding process prepares X the Everything app

Twitter X logo rebranding process gets X the Everything app ready
Twitter Threads lawsuit

Money grab or spam fighting? Twitter to limit Direct Messages of unverified accounts

Hide your Twitter Blue checkmark: Coming Soon

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved