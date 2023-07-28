Musk decides to go dark on Twitter, or X
Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, or X, has announced that the platform will soon only be viewable in dark mode.
This change is being made because Musk believes that dark mode is "better in every way" and that it aligns with the new black color scheme of the app.
Musk replied to Twitter user @cb_doge this to announce the decision:
This platform will soon only have “dark mode”. It is better in every way.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2023
Why dark mode?
Dark mode is a popular feature on many apps and websites, as it can help to reduce eye strain and make the text easier to read in low-light conditions.
However, some people may find it difficult to read white text on a black background, especially if they have dyslexia or astigmatism.
For a long time now, many mobile apps, in particular, have left the choice of theme to the users, because it's all about personal preference! Only time will tell whether Elon Musk is serious or joking about this.
Wait, wasn't Twitter blue?
If you don't actively use social media, you may have missed this news, but Elon Musk recently announced that he would rebrand Twitter as X, the Everything App, and the topic dropped like a bomb on social media.
Twitter's logo had already been replaced with the letter "X", while we were debating whether Elon could do it because Microsoft owns the rights to the X trademark. But the sharp businessman must be serious about this transformation because he even took over the X handle on Twitter.
And why does he do that? Twitter has long been one of the most preferred channels of social media platforms. Since Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022, there have been a lot of changes, most notably the recent move to transform Twitter from just a social media platform into a marketing, payment, and video streaming platform.
Whether we like it or not, it looks like this change will happen sooner or later and we will soon be using Twitter, or rather X, perhaps only in dark mode. But don't worry, just as there's a Dark Mode plugin for Chrome, surely this change will lead to a "White Mode" plugin coming to the store very soon.
Update: Elon Musk tweeted that many users did not like this decision and that the platform would be in dark mode "by default" rather than "only" in dark mode. See his tweet below.
A lot of people have asked to keep light mode, so we will, but the default will be dark and dim will be deleted
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2023
Comments
Why, why, why ONLY, this “ONLY” which is the very vector of sectarianism, dictatorship? Why ONLY dark-mode?
Hey, I prefer dark mode screens, Musk as well as it seems, I should rejoice, no? I certainly should not rejoice of whatever is imposed : give, leave the freedom for each of us to choose rather than impose because in our view “It is better in every way.” to quote Musk’s tweet about dark mode screens. “It is better” : who said so?
Unbelievable to still discover in year 2023 such arrogant attitudes. Unfortunately with the winds of extremism spreading all over the planet, increasingly, not only is our own freedom (intellectual included) in danger, it is the very existence of democracy which is at risk, I think it is even the very sanity of mankind which is concerned : you may have the IQ of a genius, starting the moment you refuse other preferences, orientations than your own you have a true mental sanity problem. Live and let live, for crying it out loud.
Help me out here, Tom.
Previously, Twitter was only light mode – now it will be only dark mode, right?
So user freedom isn’t really being taken away, is it? The user has the same amount of choice – none. Sure, dark/light mode slider would be the ideal circumstance here, but things aren’t being taken away in this instance, are they?
It’s very simple to me, the options to customise twitter will probably be locked behind a subscription fee at some point, and dark/light mode will be there.Typical, expected behavior, the average user (who may not even have an account) won’t really be inconvenienced, but if someone is really mad they can part with their money to fix it, (I know that’s not the case yet, but I believe that’s what’s gonna happen).
A website changing from light to dark mode has nothing to do with dictatorship, loss of democracy, or extremism. Ironically, there is a greater freedom of speech on twitter now, than there was before Elon bought it. Say what you will about Elon or his poor decisions, but he is closer to the political center than the far-left which ran twitter before.
I am not a major twitter user, I have an account I occasionally use. But I am greatly drawn to people’s (inflated?) outrage and anger at the twitter/elon thing, only because it seems completely out of proportion to me. Wasn’t it discovered that Twitter wasn’t profitable, one of Elon’s goals as it’s new owner is probably to turn that around, hence why the restrictions/subscriptions/mass-layoffs. Just seeing it from a money/business standpoint.
@bruh, I wasn’t stating that Twitter shifted from a user’s choice of screen color mode to an imposed one : indeed the choice wasn’t respected before as well — in that it didn’t exist as an option — and indeed many Websites don’t offer natively that option, though some do and otherwise dedicated extensions exist.
What I meant to emphasize is this : not giving the freedom of an option is one thing, but deliberately stating that the screen will be in dark mode because “It is better in every way.” is another. Same as if one stated “because lite mode is better” : you just cannot behave that way in life. If options lack you shut up, you don’t start legitimating a choice on the ground that “it’s better, period”. This is rude, uncivilized.
Now of course, as you do, things can be considered pragmatically and indeed the difference between a default lite and a default dark screen mode is secondary when the main point is the existence or not of the user’s choice via a dedicated option. You’ve got a point there. Yet, what irritates me is the “because i said so” attitude which may be relevant or not of a person’s approach of others but which is certainly a totally uncivilized behavior. In my view.
> “A website changing from light to dark mode has nothing to do with dictatorship, loss of democracy, or extremism”
Not as such but when argued in terms such as those of Musk to explain his decision, I believe it is relevant of a state of mind which participates to a spreading lack of concern for others which is the very component of extremist positions.
You know, there’s always a start to eras of dictatorship : some were fortunate enough to notice that beginning in the very early 1930s and fled from a country bound to the worst at the time. We are, in my view, definitely at the start of a new era which is progressively signing the temptation to defeat what democracy has built : pluralism, freedom. And the twist may be obvious as it may be insidious : when the discourse is “Do it as you want, as you like it” (freedom) together with a powerful manipulation of minds (disinformation, intoxication) then you may wonder if the motivation and consequences aren’t the same in both attitudes.
from there on a statement such as that of Musk’s is in the straight line of an era of radical decisions motivated by nothing else than “because i said so”. Look around you : from the very attitudes on social sites to politics throughout the planet, we’re on a road to intolerance. And businesses whatever they be tend to behave the same : accept or move out. In my view this is frightening also because it is the germ of peoples’ revolutions. Not only money when consideration is the minimum required by us all, consideration and respect. And we’re loosing that progressively, ane the worst is that we tend to behave the same as those we point at. Frightening. What the heck is becoming of this world?