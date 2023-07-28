Musk decides to go dark on Twitter, or X

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, or X, has announced that the platform will soon only be viewable in dark mode.

This change is being made because Musk believes that dark mode is "better in every way" and that it aligns with the new black color scheme of the app.

Musk replied to Twitter user @cb_doge this to announce the decision:

This platform will soon only have “dark mode”. It is better in every way. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2023

Why dark mode?

Dark mode is a popular feature on many apps and websites, as it can help to reduce eye strain and make the text easier to read in low-light conditions.

However, some people may find it difficult to read white text on a black background, especially if they have dyslexia or astigmatism.

For a long time now, many mobile apps, in particular, have left the choice of theme to the users, because it's all about personal preference! Only time will tell whether Elon Musk is serious or joking about this.

Wait, wasn't Twitter blue?

If you don't actively use social media, you may have missed this news, but Elon Musk recently announced that he would rebrand Twitter as X, the Everything App, and the topic dropped like a bomb on social media.

Twitter's logo had already been replaced with the letter "X", while we were debating whether Elon could do it because Microsoft owns the rights to the X trademark. But the sharp businessman must be serious about this transformation because he even took over the X handle on Twitter.

And why does he do that? Twitter has long been one of the most preferred channels of social media platforms. Since Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022, there have been a lot of changes, most notably the recent move to transform Twitter from just a social media platform into a marketing, payment, and video streaming platform.

Whether we like it or not, it looks like this change will happen sooner or later and we will soon be using Twitter, or rather X, perhaps only in dark mode. But don't worry, just as there's a Dark Mode plugin for Chrome, surely this change will lead to a "White Mode" plugin coming to the store very soon.

Update: Elon Musk tweeted that many users did not like this decision and that the platform would be in dark mode "by default" rather than "only" in dark mode. See his tweet below.

A lot of people have asked to keep light mode, so we will, but the default will be dark and dim will be deleted — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2023

