Here is how to bring the old Twitter logo back

We were all used to Twitter's blue bird logo, and it has been with the company for over 10 years. However, Elon Musk recently changed the logo to "X" and surprised everyone. If you are one of those people who want to see the blue bird again, you need to keep reading. Today, we will show you how to bring back the old Twitter logo!

Elon Musk has made a number of changes to the social media platform since he bought it in October 2022, the most recent of which is the Twitter X logo. The letter "X" is seen as a symbol of innovation and development, and Musk has used it in several of his other businesses, including SpaceX and Tesla. However, it is surely not appreciated by many.

How to use the old Twitter logo

The logo change came as a surprise to many users, and most of them are still not used to the new "X." Some users said that sometimes it becomes a struggle to find their Twitter tab on their browsers because of the new logo. Thanks to a Google Chrome plugin called "Restore Birdie," you won't have to deal with it anymore. Here is how to use the old Twitter logo:

Go to Chrome Web Store. Search "Restore Birdie." If you can't see it, click "More Extensions." Add the extension to Chrome.

The letter "X" is used by the majority of Musk's firms, and the X Corp is the parent company of Twitter. He uses the letter in many of his trademarks, including SpaceX, and he probably likes the letter a lot.

Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter, said on her blog late Sunday afternoon, "It's an exceptionally rare thing - in life or in business - that you get a second chance to make another big impression." Twitter transformed communication and left a lasting impression. The global town square will now undergo additional modification as a result of X.

