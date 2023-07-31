First the users and now Apple rejects X

Emre Çitak
Jul 31, 2023
Twitter's recent rebranding efforts, led by Mr. Musk, introduced the new name and logo 'X' for the social media platform. While the change was successful in some aspects, it faced challenges in Apple's App Store.

Twitter's rebranding saw the adoption of the new name 'X,' with the vanity domain x.com redirecting to the platform. Google Play and Apple's App Store both released updated versions of the Twitter app for Android and iOS users, with the new 'X' logo.

But the name of the app stayed as Twitter on App Store, at least for some time.

Apple rejected the X trademark change for sometime

Despite the successful update on Google Play, Apple's App Store posed a challenge to the rebranding efforts.

Apple's stringent rules dictate that an iOS app name must contain a minimum number of characters. As a result, the Twitter iOS app could not be renamed to 'X,' as the name consisted of only one character.

Apple requires app names on its platform to be at least two characters in length. While iOS app names can be up to 30 characters long, they must meet this minimum requirement to be accepted in the App Store. Consequently, Twitter's attempt to rename its iOS app to 'X' failed due to this restriction.

But in the past few hours, the determination of Twitter's owner Elon Musk and the prospect of losing thousands of users must have been frightening, as even the world giant Apple changed its App Store policy for X.

Twitter's name has been changed in App Store in the last few hours - Screenshot from App Store

First legal problems, then this

Twitter's rushed and inconsistent rebranding not only caused challenges with app stores but also raised legal and technical concerns. The change to 'X' triggered security alerts and content filtering blocks, leading to confusion and potential legal issues.

The significant obstacle lies in the fact that both Microsoft and Meta hold trademarks on the letter 'X' for social media and communication purposes. Microsoft's trademark application dates back to 2003 and was recently renewed, while Meta's trademark covers a wide range of uses, including online forums, streaming, and chat rooms.

With nearly 900 active US trademark registrations covering the letter 'X,' it is highly likely that Twitter could face legal challenges from other companies.

Users did not like this change either. Discussions both on social media and on our platform show that users want Twitter to remain Twitter.

Comments

  1. Elmo said on July 31, 2023 at 1:24 pm
    Even if you do believe Elmo is a genius, how can any person with half a brain and an idea that was ’20 years in the making’ (thats what he is claiming on twitter), not think of the simplest, smallest , most non-brainer issues… (permits, max. char. length, rebranding issues, etc). Once in my life, I would love to skrew up as big as Elmo and still be rewarded.

