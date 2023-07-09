How to send GIFs on iPhone: Two different ways

GIFs are animated images that can express your emotions, reactions, or opinions in a fun and creative way. They are widely used on social media platforms, messaging apps, and websites. But how do you send them on your iPhone? In this guide, we will be talking about how to send GIFs on iPhone, giving you two different ways to do it!

ADVERTISEMENT

On the iPhone, there are two ways to send GIFs: through third-party apps or the built-in keyboard. Direct GIF search in iMessage is supported by the iOS default keyboard. This function is available on all iPhones running iOS 10 and later.

How to send GIFs on iPhone: Explained

The simplest definition of GIFs is that they are animated pictures. GIF is an abbreviation for Graphics Interchange Format. A series of static images are played back quickly, one after another, to create animated images in this file format. This gives the appearance of motion and can be used to make quick animations or loops that repeat.

GIFs are more than just amusing images, though. They can also be used to make a point, tell a story, or transmit information. A GIF can be utilized, for instance, to:

Express your joy, enthusiasm, or thanks - Express your regrets, empathy, or consolation to someone

Agree, disagree or debate with someone.

Joke, tease, or flirt with a person.

Besides, there are many more that can be added to this list. Back to our main question of how to send GIFs on iPhone. Below you will find two different ways to do so. Here are the ways:

Related: What's GIF: Explanation and how to use it

Messages

Luckily, Apple added GIFs for iOS users and they can easily find many different GIFs ready in the library. Here is what you have to do to access them:

Open Messages, select Compose, then type in a contact's name or select an existing conversation. Hit the "red search icon." To find a certain GIF, select Find pictures and then type a term. To include the GIF in your message, tap it. To transmit, tap the "blue send icon."

GIPHY

Perhaps the GIF you're looking for isn't available in the iOS default gallery. Fortunately, you can look outside of the iOS app and select any GIF you want from the internet. For instance, the largest GIF database in the world, GIPHY, allows you to transmit a GIF.

Tap the App Store icon. Search for "GIPHY" and install the application. Open the app. Tap on the Search bar and type in a keyword or phrase to find the GIF you want to send. Once you've found the GIF you want, tap on the paper airplane icon to send it to your friends. Tap the Send button to send the GIF to your recipient.

How to setup and use Apple Pay on iPhone

Advertisement