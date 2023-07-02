How to setup and use Apple Pay on iPhone

Emre Çitak
Jul 2, 2023
Updated • Jun 22, 2023
Tutorials
|
1

Apple Pay has transformed the way we make transactions, allowing you to leave your physical wallet behind and welcome the convenience of using your iPhone as a digital wallet.

But that's only if you know how to use Apple Pay on iPhone. In this article, we will explore how to set up Apple Pay, where it can be used, and the steps involved in making a payment. So, let's dive into the world of Apple Pay and discover how to use it on your iPhone.

Apple Pay is accepted at millions of locations worldwide - Image: Apple

How to set up Apple Pay on iPhone?

Setting up Apple Pay on your iPhone is a simple and straightforward process.

All you need to do is to follow these steps:

  1. Open the Wallet app on your iPhone. If you can't find it, swipe down on your home screen and use the search function to locate it
  2. Tap on the "+" icon or the "Add Credit or Debit Card" option
  3. You can now add your card by either using your iPhone's camera to capture the card information or by entering it manually. Follow the on-screen prompts to provide the necessary details
  4. Once you've entered the card information, your bank will verify the details. This may require additional steps such as calling your bank or entering a unique verification code

Once your card is verified, it will be added to your Wallet, and you're ready to start using Apple Pay on your iPhone. If you do not have an Apple card yet, apply for it using the link here.

Apple Pay is compatible with a range of iPhone models, starting from iPhone 6 and newer - Image: Apple

How to use Apple Pay on iPhone as a payment method?

Now that you have set up Apple Pay on your iPhone, let's explore how to make a payment using this convenient payment method:

  1. Look for the contactless payment symbol or the Apple Pay logo at checkout terminals. Many stores and restaurants already accept Apple Pay, making it easy to find compatible locations
  2. When you're ready to make a payment, double-press the home button (for iPhones with Touch ID) or double-press the side button (for iPhones with Face ID) to activate Apple Pay
  3. Depending on your iPhone model, use your fingerprint (Touch ID) or authenticate with your face (Face ID). Alternatively, you can choose the passcode option if necessary
  4. Hold your iPhone near the contactless terminal, and a subtle vibration or sound confirmation will indicate that your payment was successful

Using Apple Pay on your iPhone is as simple as that. Enjoy the convenience of leaving your physical wallet behind and making secure payments with just a few taps on your iPhone.

Remember: Keep your iPhone and passcode secure to protect your Apple Pay transactions.

