How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X

How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X
Ashwin
Aug 31, 2023
Tutorials
|
0

Is your web browser unable to play videos on Disney+ Hotstar? I ran into this problem, and managed to fix it. Here's what happened.

I normally access Disney+ Hotstar on my TV to watch football, or some TV series, but I wanted to watch an episode of a show on my laptop. My subscription plan allows multiple devices, so this shouldn't be a problem, right? The website seemed to work fine, it allowed me to log in, access my profile, and my watch list. However, none of the videos would load, the loading symbol just kept spinning.

Disney Hotstar not playing videos

Initially, I thought that this may have been a service outage. But it wasn't the case, since the site loaded on a secondary computer, and played the videos just fine. I was also able to browse the site normally on my laptop. Then I noticed an error message on my machine, which said Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X. So, there was clearly an issue with my browser being unable to stream the video. I tried the basic troubleshooting stuff, such as deleting the cookies and cache, trying a different network, restarting Firefox, disabling the ad blocker (uBlock Origin), and other extensions, I even disabled the Widevine DRM plugin and renabled it, but nothing seemed to fix the problem. Googling about the issue was no help either.

When I opened Disney+ via a Chromium-based browser, in this case, Vivaldi, the website seemed to work fine. This confirmed it was not an issue with my network, which I already knew because the other computer was able to access it. I was curious why Firefox was unable to play the videos, and started checking the browser's settings.

how to resolve disney+ hotstar something went wrong error

While I was wondering whether Firefox's tracking protection could be the issue here, I noticed something. It was the autoplay permission button in the browser. I clicked on it, and it said that I had blocked autoplay for video and audio on Disney+ Hotstar. I set it to block the audio, which means video autoplay should work. Et voilà! It fixed the problem.

Disney Hotstar plays videos after allowing autoplay

Here's the tl;dr version.

How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X

1. Go to Disney+ Hotstar's website at https://www.hotstar.com/in/ (if you're from the U.S., U.K. etc., head to https://www.disneyplus.com/)

2. Click on the Autoplay button in your browser's address bar (tune icon).

3. Select "Block Audio" from the drop-down menu. (or you may set it to Allow Audio and Video).

Reload the page you were on, and Disney+ Hotstar will play the video.

It is pretty weird, isn't it. The video wasn't playing automatically, I clicked on an episode that I wanted to watch, but the browser seemed to incorrectly recognize it as an autoplay attempt. I hadn't experienced such problems with Amazon Prime YouTube, etc. Prime also uses Widevine DRM, and I have set Firefox to block autoplay video and audio on it, but I've never had this issue with it.

I know that this isn't a technical fix, it's pretty much a basic thing. But I hadn't seen it anywhere, and thought this might help other Firefox users solve the problem. This may also work with other browsers. Give it a try.

Summary
How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X
Article Name
How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X
Description
We show you how to fix an error with Disney+ Hotstar being able to play videos in Firefox.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Roblox error code 277

How to fix Roblox error code 277: Explained
Geforce Experience error code 0x0003

How to fix Geforce Experience error code 0x0003

Explained: How to get a meteorite in Pokémon Go?

PY function: How to use Python in Excel
Fortnite not working

Why is Fortnite not working? Here is how to fix it
Discord Clips

How to use the Discord clips feature

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved