Twitter X logo rebranding process gets X the Everything app ready

The Twitter X logo is the latest in a series of changes that Elon Musk has made to the social media platform since he acquired it in October 2022. The letter "X" has been used by Musk in many of his other companies, such as SpaceX and Tesla, and it is seen as a symbol of innovation and progress.

Considering that X.com now redirects to Twitter and that current Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino and Elon Musk have endorsed the change, yes, it is happening. Twitter is going through a rebranding process.

Elon Musk has shared this tweet to announce the rebranding:

What's up with Twitter X logo?

The Twitter X logo was first announced by Musk on Twitter on July 22, 2023. He tweeted a picture of a flickering "X" and said that the new logo would be "interim" until a more permanent design could be created. The new logo was officially launched on July 23, 2023.

The Twitter X logo has been met with mixed reactions. Some people have praised the new logo, saying that it is simple and modern. Others have criticized the new logo, saying that it is too plain and boring.

After a user said he would continue to call the app Twitter, Elon Musk replied "not so long".

Meet X the Everything app

The Twitter X logo is not just a cosmetic change. It is also part of a larger plan by Musk to transform Twitter into an "everything app." Musk has said that he wants Twitter to become a platform where people can do everything from staying informed to shopping to making payments.

The Twitter X logo is meant to represent this new vision for Twitter. The letter "X" is a blank slate, and it is up to the users to decide what Twitter will become.

Linda Yaccarino explains X the Everything app as follows:

There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

Why is Twitter rebranding?

There are a few reasons why Twitter is rebranding. First, Musk wants to distance himself from the previous management of Twitter. The previous CEO, Jack Dorsey, was known for his minimalist approach to design, and the Twitter bird logo was a reflection of that. Musk, on the other hand, is more interested in creating a platform that is visually appealing, user-friendly, and ''multi-purpose''.

Second, the Twitter X logo is a way for Musk to signal that this is a new era for Twitter. He has said that he wants to make Twitter a more open and free platform, and the new logo is a way to represent that change.

