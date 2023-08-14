Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight may be canceled

Aug 14, 2023
Days before the Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight, there is still no confirmation from Musk.

With Meta's release of Threads, there was tension between two of the most famous faces on social media platforms. Twitter's CEO Elon Musk challenged his rival Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight to resolve the issue.

But it seems that Elon Musk is a bit hesitant about this fight because there is still no clear date set.

The two decided to take their social media tension to the ring

The challenge takes the shape

It all began with a seemingly innocuous exchange on social media. Elon Musk, the trailblazing entrepreneur, threw down the gauntlet by tweeting that he'd be open to a "cage fight" with none other than Mark Zuckerberg. The Meta CEO, Zuckerberg, responded swiftly, firing back with a screenshot of Musk's tweet, accompanied by the daring words, "Send me location".

To many's surprise, Zuckerberg's response wasn't just a jest. It was a genuine declaration, setting the stage for a clash that could redefine the concept of corporate rivalry.

As the verbal duel continued, the stakes escalated. Zuckerberg, keen to assert his willingness to engage in this unconventional confrontation, posted on his Instagram account, confirming that he was serious about the challenge. The exchange of words wasn't just limited to the digital realm, as both figures exchanged jabs and playful taunts.

Musk, never one to shy away from humor, unveiled his potential fight strategy, humorously named "The Walrus," which involved a rather unconventional approach of lying on top of his opponent. Zuckerberg, on the other hand, showcased his physical prowess by participating in Jiu-Jitsu tournaments and taking on the grueling "Murph Challenge" workout.

Seems like Musk was not serious

As the clash of these tech titans approaches, there remains an air of uncertainty. The proposed date for the showdown, August 26th, has been suggested by Zuckerberg, but Musk's confirmation hangs in the balance.

Mark Zuckerberg has shared this on Threads about the situation:

 

Post by @zuck
View on Threads

 

Amidst the banter and bravado, questions arise about the authenticity of their commitment to the match. Musk's mention of needing surgery and his offer for a "practice round" hint at the possibility that logistical challenges could derail the highly anticipated face-off.

Elon Musk confirmed that the conversation between him and Zuckerberg was as follows:

Comments

  1. Ted said on August 14, 2023 at 12:11 pm
    Reply

    Have to give Mark Zuckerberg lots of credit. Lots of other people would have called Musk out, embarrassed him and, possibly, even questioned his manhood. Musk talks too much. He’s surrounded by yes men. He thought he was challenging an underling.

    When Zuckerberg said yes to the invite, Musk immediately hid under his bed and hasn’t been seen since. (I am “lots of other people”).

