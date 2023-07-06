Meta launches Instagram Threads to dethrone Twitter

Instagram Threads is a new app from Instagram that allows users to share text updates and join public conversations. The app was first announced in November 2022 and launched on July 6, 2023.

Instagram Threads is designed to be a more intimate and personal way to connect with friends and followers.

What is Instagram Threads?

Threads is a standalone app that is integrated with Instagram. This means that users can use their existing Instagram account to log in to Threads, and they can follow and connect with the same people on both platforms.

Threads posts are limited to 500 characters, but they can include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length. Threads posts are also ephemeral, meaning that they disappear after 24 hours.

Features that stand out in Instagram Threads from its competitors

Threads has a number of features that set it apart from other text-based social media platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook. These features include:

Ephemeral posts: Threads posts disappear after 24 hours, which can help to keep conversations more focused and productive.

Intimacy: Threads is designed to be a more intimate and personal way to connect with friends and followers. The app's smaller size and focus on text make it feel more like a private messaging app than a public social media platform.

Integration with Instagram: Threads is integrated with Instagram, which means that users can easily share Threads posts to their Instagram story or feed. This can help to reach a wider audience and generate more engagement.

How to use Instagram Threads

To use Instagram Threads, simply download the app and log in with your existing Instagram account using the link below.

Once you're logged in, you can start following people, creating threads, and replying to other users' threads.

Can Instagram Threads outperform Twitter?

It's still too early to say whether Instagram Threads will be able to outperform Twitter. However, Threads has a number of features that could make it a more attractive option for some users. For example, Threads' ephemeral posts can help to keep conversations more focused and productive, and the app's integration with Instagram could help to reach a wider audience.

However, Twitter also has a number of strengths, such as its large user base and its focus on real-time news and events. It remains to be seen whether Threads will be able to overcome these challenges and become a major player in the social media landscape.

Recent changes in Twitter may give Threads a leg up

Twitter has made a number of changes in recent months that have been met with mixed reactions from users. For example, the company has rolled out a change that will allow users to see limited tweets per day.

Twitter's decision to limit the number of tweets users can see per day has been met with mixed reactions from users. Some users have welcomed the change, saying that it will help them to focus on the most important tweets and avoid getting overwhelmed by the noise. Others have criticized the change, saying that it will make it more difficult to stay up-to-date on news and events.

A poll conducted by the social media analytics firm SocialFlow found that 42% of Twitter users support the limit, while 38% oppose it. The remaining 20% of users are undecided. But even the company's recent update of TweetDeck to make it exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers will surely change this data.

It remains to be seen whether Instagram Threads will be able to capitalize on Twitter's recent changes. However, the app's focus on intimate and personal conversations could make it an attractive option for users who are looking for a more alternative social media platform.

