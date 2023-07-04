Twitter makes TweetDeck more ''exclusive''

Emre Çitak
Jul 4, 2023
Twitter has announced that it will require users to be verified in order to continue using TweetDeck, a popular social media management tool. The change will take effect on August 2, 2023.

Twitter's verified tier, known as Twitter Blue, costs $8 per month or $84 per year. It includes features such as the ability to edit tweets, prioritize your tweets in search and conversations, and see fewer ads. Verified users also receive a blue check mark next to their name.

TweetDeck will not be free-to-use anymore

Changes come after Musk's announcement

These changes come just days after Elon Musk announced that Twitter would limit verified accounts to reading 10,000 posts per day, unverified accounts to 1,000 posts per day, and new unverified accounts to 500 posts per day.

Musk said this was necessary to prevent tech companies from scraping Twitter data to train their AI tools. However, some people believe this is another attempt to encourage non-verified users to pay for Twitter Blue.

What's new on the new version of TweetDeck?

Twitter has also been testing a new version of TweetDeck for some time. Users can try it by clicking a link on the current interface. All saved searches, lists, and columns will be transferred to the new version of TweetDeck when you open it for the first time.

The new version of TweetDeck supports full composer functionality, Spaces, video docking, polls, and more. However, Teams functionality in TweetDeck is temporarily unavailable and will be restored in the coming weeks.

Twitter's decision to require verification for TweetDeck is a significant change that will impact many users. It remains to be seen how users will react to the change, but it is clear that Twitter is under pressure to make changes as it faces increasing competition from other social media platforms.

