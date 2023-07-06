It took 7 hours for Threads to reach 10 million users

Marketed as a place for "sharing text updates and joining public conversations" and was created by the company's Instagram team, ten million people signed up for Threads, Meta's long-awaited Twitter competitor, in the first few hours of its introduction.

After months of rumors, and leaks, Threads, the Meta-created Twitter rival, has officially launched. Now, you may use the iOS and Android apps or the desktop version of Threads.net to access the new platform. "Let's do this," said Facebook's creator Mark Zuckerberg in a post on Wednesday introducing new users to the platform. “Welcome to Threads.”

In the first seven hours after its launch on Wednesday, more than 10 million people signed up to use Meta's new "Threads" app, the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed. This is an early indication that the Instagram offshoot may seriously threaten Twitter, which has recently been plagued by technical issues and unpopular changes.

Threads is here to challenge Twitter

You can upload pictures and videos that are up to five minutes long, as well as text postings with up to 500 characters on Threads. The program has a basic UI with the ability to like, comment, repost, and share threads, and it has a style that is somewhat reminiscent of Twitter. Because Threads and Instagram are closely related, you can quickly follow all the same users on both platforms by logging in using your Instagram account.

Just like Instagram, Threads' main feed combines suggested content with updates from your followers. Although it doesn't appear like there is a similar choice as there is on Twitter to swap between streams of stuff that are suggested and following-only, Meta might potentially implement it in the future.

Some of Instagram's privacy features, including the ability to filter out certain terms in answers, are now being extended to Threads by Meta. You may also choose whether you want everyone on the site, only the individuals you follow, or just the persons you specifically name in your post to be able to comment on your posts.

