HP's All-In-Plan will let you rent printers, but it monitors them

HP has launched a new subscription service called an All-In-Plan that lets users rent a printer. The company has some restrictions in place, and monitors the content that you print.

ADVERTISEMENT

HP's All-In-Plan is restrictive

HP will let users rent the devices for a fee, and the company will provide them with ink deliveries when you are running low (not to be confused with Instant Ink). The service also provides customer support 24/7 through phone or chat, though it does not cover repairs or part replacements. Ars Technica notes that the terms of service for the subscription outlines that HP will not cover damage or failure caused by "non-HP media supplies and other products", which likely refers to third-party ink.

The printer cannot be used offline

The ToS says that All-In-Plan subscribers will need to keep their HP printers connected to the internet to continue using the device. The agreement includes a clause that states HP can stop the service, and still charge you for it, if your printer is offline.

In my opinion, this is a form of DRM. But the company argues that a constant network connection is required to monitor the printer to keep an eye on the ink cartridge's status (to check if it is running low), the number of pages that were printed, and also to prevent unauthorized use of your HP account. In addition to this, HP will also monitor the type of content that you print, such as Word, PowerPoint, PDF, JPEG, Documents, along with the serial number of devices, cartridge information, and software that were used for the printing process.

HP can share your data with advertising partners

Perhaps the most disturbing part of the Privacy Policy agreement is the fact that it allows the company to store your personal data on its servers, for analytical purposes. You can opt of this data collection. HP says that it may share the data with its advertising partners.

HP's All-In-Plan prices

HP's All-In-Plan starts at $6.99 per month, and the company will send you an HP Envy printer of your choice. The basic subscription allows you to print 20 pages. You will be charged an additional $1 if you print an additional 10–15 pages.

You can opt for the $8.99/month subscription if you want to print 50 pages. There is a higher tier plan which costs $35.99 per month, and gets you an HP OfficeJet Pro, and you can print 700 pages. The catch here is that you don't get ownership of the printer, the subscription lets you lease the device for up to 2 years. You can read more about the HP All-In-One plan on the official website.

I honestly cannot fathom why anyone would choose this subscription. Sure, $7 a month can be seen as an economical option for some people. But, it just lets you print 20 pages. Yes, the plan does include the cost of the ink, but you should factor in other costs like paper. Besides, forcing the printer to be online is a bad idea in terms of privacy. HP is infamous for its firmware updates, and using "Dynamic Security", which is a protective measure that prevents users from using third-party ink. So your printer could be rendered unusable if you opt for alternative ink,

A 2-year All-In-Plan will cost about $168 (not including taxes), and you don't even get to own the printer at the end of the contract. The $35 plan brings the cost to roughly $840. That's quite insane. You are essentially paying just for the ink, so this is not really a cost-effective solution. The HP 6020e costs about $225 on Amazon.

You can get your own printer, ink and a ream of paper, and still save some money. That's probably the wiser solution, and you can't really put a price on privacy.

Summary Article Name HP's All-In-Plan will let you rent printers, but it monitors them Description HP's announces a printer rental subscription called the All-In-One Plan. Author Ashwin Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement