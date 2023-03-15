Most modern televisions have some of the worst built-in speakers. This is why soundbars have gained so much popularity. However, sound bars don’t always work effectively. Thankfully, there are some easy solutions that can solve these problems. This article will look at the common problems and how you can solve them with simple solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quick Fixes

Before you try any troubleshooting, here are a few quick fixes you can try.

-Try unplugging your soundbar and your television from the outlet for at least 10 seconds. This will force both to reestablish their connection and may solve glitches.

ADVERTISEMENT

-You should also check if your soundbar is playing sound from the right source. If not, you should select your desired output.

-If your soundbar is not working, you should check for a firmware update for your television. This will solve the problem most of the time.

-Check for any loose connections between the soundbar and the television.

If none of these work, you can try the following solutions to solve your soundbar problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

No Connection

Most soundbars are easy to set up and the manufacturer’s instructions are easy to follow. If it still doesn’t work, check the following things.

-Read the manual to see if you missed any steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

-Check the cables and see if any are loose between the television and the soundbar.

-Use a new cable as the older ones may not support eARC and ARC standards.

-Check your TV’s audio output and ensure the correct output is selected.

-Disable eARC as some soundbars and cables don’t support eARC. If it doesn’t fix it, re-enable it.

Glitchy Soundbar

If your soundbar is making a weird noise or is glitchy, try the following things.

-Replace the HDMI cable between the television and the soundbar. It is always best to try an HDMI 2.0 cable as it supports eARC and ARC.

-You can cycle between different audio modes to try and solve the problem.

-If your soundbar is glitchy after a few hours, try updating the software for your television.

-You should also update your streaming apps as they could be causing problems.

Surround Sound Not Working

Most soundbars offer surround sound, however, there could be times when the output may not be that good. If this happens, try the following solutions.

-Check if the content you’re streaming supports surround sound.

-Check the soundbar settings to see if surround sound is enabled.

Video and Audio Not Syncing

If your audio and video are not in sync, you can try the following solutions.

-Check your TV speakers to see if they’re out of sync.

-Check multiple input sources to see if the problem is with one particular source.

-Try plugging everything into your soundbar rather than your television.

Soundbar Disconnecting From TV

If your soundbar is disconnecting from your television, you may need to check if this is due to the energy saver. This is a common problem with soundbars.

Soundbar Not Pairing With Subwoofer

If your soundbar is not pairing with your wireless subwoofer, you can try the following steps.

-Flip the power switch for the subwoofer. If it isn’t turned on, it cannot connect with your soundbar.

-Power cycle your television, soundbar, and television.

-Move your subwoofer closer so it can connect with the soundbar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement