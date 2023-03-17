On Tuesday, HP announced the launch of its latest Chromebook laptop, which is specifically tailored to meet the demands of students. The new device is an affordable and efficient solution for students who need a reliable computer for remote learning or classroom use. The Chromebook is powered by Intel's Celeron N4500 processor, which delivers an optimal performance suitable for basic computing tasks and online activities. The laptop's expansive 15.6-inch screen size makes it easy for users to view and work on documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. Overall, this latest offering from HP is a testament to the company's commitment to providing high-quality computing devices that meet the evolving needs of students in an increasingly digital age.

In order to provide users with an uninterrupted and efficient computing experience, HP has integrated Wi-Fi6 technology into the new Chromebook, ensuring seamless connectivity for online classes, video conferencing, and streaming. Additionally, the Chromebook offers a battery life of up to 11.5 hours, making it an ideal choice for students who need a reliable device that can last through a full day of work or study.

The HP Chromebook is equipped with a dedicated numeric keypad and an oversized touchpad, which provides users with a more comfortable and convenient typing and navigation experience. Moreover, the device is fully compatible with Office365, Google Assistant, and Google Classroom, allowing users to stay connected and productive with ease. This integration of multiple applications and services makes the Chromebook a versatile and capable device that caters to the unique needs of students.

HP's newly launched Chromebook is designed to meet the needs of students and offers an affordable option that boasts a 15.6-inch screen size and Intel's Celeron N4500 processor. With Wi-Fi6 for seamless connectivity, the Chromebook also features a dedicated numeric keypad, an oversized touchpad, and compatibility with Office365, Google Assistant, and Google Classroom. It also includes dual microphones, an HD camera, a display with micro-edge bezels, dual speakers, and access to 100GB of cloud storage via Google One's 12-month membership. The device comes in two colors and starts at an estimated price of $350.

According to Vickram Bedi, Senior Director - Personal Systems at HP India, ‘Our new Chromebook 15.6 laptops are designed to enable connectivity and productivity whether they are studying at home or in the classroom. This device is stylish, powerful, and well-suited for the needs of young students.’

A low-cost option for students

