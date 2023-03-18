PS5 Pro and Slim: Everything We’ve Heard About Sony’s Future Consoles

PS5 Pro and Slim: Everything We've Heard About Sony's Future Consoles
Mar 18, 2023
After the launch of the PS4 in 2013, the new PS4 Slim and a high-end PS4 Pro appeared three years later in 2016. This was also the case with the PS3 that saw a three-year gap between its launch and its slim version. If Sony continues this trend, users could see the PS5 Pro and the PS5 Slim in 2023.

PS5 Slim

Rumors from TheLeak suggest that a redesigned PS5 could be released soon, however, it may not be called PS5 Slim. It will see a reduction in size and weight and a smaller version could see the power consumption being lowered.

What Will Be Different?

The PS5 has already seen a lot of changes as compared to its predecessor. Rumors have it that Sony may drop the disc version and embrace a downloadable lifestyle, just as Microsoft did with the Xbox Series S. Whether this will happen is yet to be seen.

The current PS5 has a large internal chipset and a smaller chipset may be in the works. The new chips are expected to run cooler and could use less heat. This will allow Sony to shrink the new console.

What Do Players Expect?

As with the PS4 Pro, players expect an upgrade that will offer faster frame rates and a higher resolution. The PS5 Pro will probably concentrate on getting 4K gaming right. The current eight core CPU of the PS5 is based on 2019’s Zen 2 architecture by AMD. The PS5 Pro could see faster processing with the Zen 4. 

How Much Would It Cost?

The PS5 arrived at £360 on a digital console and £450 on a Blu-ray disc console. The PS5 Pro could be in the range of £550-£600, however, the Slim may cost lower to compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Series S. It could be priced at £249.

When Will It Release?

Reports state that the PS5 Pro may be released somewhere around late 2023 or 2024. However, the PS5 with a detachable disc may be available sooner in 2023.

