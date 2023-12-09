How to try Meta's AI image generator Imagine right now

Martin Brinkmann
Dec 9, 2023
Facebook
|
0

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta just launched Imagine, an AI image generator. While Meta is a bit late to the party, as there are plenty of free and paid services available already, it had the advantage of using the public image pools of its social media sites for training.

Meta's AI-powered image generator was only available in Instagram previously, but it is now available as a standalone service on the Internet as well. Powered by Facebook's image foundation model Emu, it was trained using more than 1.1 billion photos.

At its core, Imagine with Meta AI works identical to other image generators. You provide a description of the image that you like generated by the AI and wait for it to generate the image. You may use complete sentence when you instruct the AI to generate images or just a list of descriptive terms instead.

Meta Imagine AI image generator

Imagine with Meta AI is free to use, but it requires a Meta account. You may use an Instagram or Facebook account to create the Meta account, or create one from scratch. Once done, you are ready to go, provided that you are connecting to the service from a supported region.

If you don't, you may use a VPN connection to the United States to bypass this limitation. The service is only available in the United States at the time of writing according to Meta's own announcement.

Imagine with Meta AI generates four images based on the description. All four are shown as thumbnails on the page and one is shown in a larger preview area.

image generated by Meta's imagine

You may click through them to preview them all or select the three-dots icon of the main image to download it to the local system. The downloaded images have a size of 1280x1280 pixels and are saved as JPEG format images.

Note that the downloaded images have a watermark that reveals that they have been generated using Meta's AI image generator.

Compared to other image generators, Meta's AI is doing well. It handles complex instructions well and the outputs look good most of the time. Midjourney still produces better images all in all.

Now You: have you tried image generators? What is your favorite currently?

Summary
How to try Meta's AI image generator Imagine right now
Article Name
How to try Meta's AI image generator Imagine right now
Description
Here is how you can try the free AI image generator Imagine by Facebook and Instagram parent Meta right now.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Facebook is now showing subscribe or continue with ads prompts to EU users
@highlight Facebook

Facebook releases a Twitter-like feature

Meta's ad-free Facebook and Instagram subscription launches in November
whatsapp passkeys

WhatsApp rolls out Passkeys support on Android
Meta Connect 2023 recap

Meta Connect 2023 is over and Quest 3 is finally available for pre-order
Meta Voicebox

Ask Meta to delete or block your personal data from third-party sources for AI training

Tutorials & Tips

How to recover Facebook deleted photos 2023

How to find saved and liked Reels on Facebook: 2 easy ways

How to remove Facebook followers: Top 3 ways

How to turn off birthday notifications on Google and Facebook


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved