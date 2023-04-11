iOS 16.5: How to screen record on iPhone with Siri?

After releasing iOS 16.4 to the public last week, Apple is now distributing the first beta of iOS 16.5 to beta testers. With this update, you can now use Siri to initiate a silent or audio-recorded screen recording on your iPhone.

This is a great way to capture your gameplay, tutorials, demos, or any other content you want to share with others. In this blog post, we will show you how to use this feature and some tips and tricks to make the most of it.

How to screen record on iPhone with Siri?

Just follow these simple steps to screen record on iPhone with Siri:

To start recording your iPhone screen with Siri, you need to have iOS 16.5 or later installed on your device. You also need to enable the Screen Recording option in the Control Center by going to Settings > Control Center > Customize Controls and tapping the green plus icon next to Screen Recording.

Once you have done that, you can simply say, "Hey Siri, record my screen," or "Hey Siri, start screen recording," and Siri will start capturing your screen with video and audio. You will see a red bar at the top of your screen, indicating that the recording is in progress. You can also tap the red bar to access the Screen Recording controls, where you can pause, resume, or stop the recording.

To stop recording your screen with Siri, you can say, "Hey Siri, stop screen recording," or "Hey Siri, end screen recording," and Siri will stop capturing your screen and save the video to your Photos app. You can also tap the red bar and tap Stop to end the recording manually.

How to edit and share your screen recordings?

After you have recorded your iPhone screen with Siri, you can edit and share your screen recordings using the Photos app. You can trim, crop, rotate, add filters, adjust colors, and more using the built-in editing tools. You can also use third-party apps like iMovie or Clips to add more effects and transitions to your videos.

To share your screen recordings with others, you can use the Share button in the Photos app and choose from various options like AirDrop, Messages, Mail, social media apps, or other apps that support video sharing.

You can also upload your videos to iCloud Drive or other cloud services and share them via links.

Tips and tricks for screen recording with Siri

Here are some tips and tricks to help you get the best results when recording your iPhone screen with Siri:

Make sure you have enough storage space on your device before starting a screen recording. You can check how much space you have by going to Settings > General > iPhone Storage.

If you want to record your voice or other sounds along with your screen, make sure you have a microphone connected to your device or use the built-in microphone. You can also adjust the microphone volume by going to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Ringer and Alerts.

If you want to record system sounds or app sounds along with your screen, make sure you have the sound turned on in the app or in the Control Center. You can also adjust the sound volume by using the volume buttons on your device or in the Control Center.

If you want to record a specific part of your screen, you can use the Zoom feature by going to Settings > Accessibility > Zoom and enabling it. You can then use a three-finger double-tap gesture to zoom in and out of any area on your screen.

If you want to hide sensitive information or notifications from appearing on your screen while recording, you can use the Do Not Disturb mode by going to Settings > Do Not Disturb and enabling it. You can also customize which calls and alerts are allowed while Do Not Disturb is on.

If you want to add annotations or drawings to your screen while recording, you can use the Markup feature by going to Settings > Control Center > Customize Controls and tapping the green plus icon next to Markup. You can then access the Markup tools by swiping down from the top right corner of your screen and tapping Markup.

Conclusion

Screen recording with Siri is a convenient and powerful feature that lets you capture your iPhone screen with video and audio. You can use it for various purposes like creating tutorials, demos, presentations, or just having fun. You can also edit and share your screen recordings using the Photos app or other apps.

We hope this blog post has helped you learn how to use this feature and some tips and tricks to make the most of it.

