Facebook settlement claim lets you ''compensate'' for the Cambridge Analytica scandal

In recent years, Facebook, now known as Meta, faced numerous legal challenges stemming from its involvement in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a controversy that had far-reaching consequences on the U.S. electoral process and Silicon Valley. As a result of this scandal, a $725 million settlement was reached in December 2022, making it the largest class action settlement of its kind.

The settlement aims to compensate Facebook users who had active accounts between May 2007 and December 2022 and fell victim to the company's privacy violations. If you were one of these users, there is a chance to claim your share of the settlement, but time is of the essence, as the deadline for claims is fast approaching.

The background of the Facebook settlement claim

The Cambridge Analytica scandal was a turning point for Facebook, leading to severe consequences for the company. Meta, as the parent company, has acknowledged its role in improper data sharing with Cambridge Analytica, a data consultancy firm used by Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

This scandal resulted in a massive settlement of $725 million, which aims to provide compensation to those affected by the privacy breaches. The settlement marked the end of years of litigation over Facebook's involvement in the controversy.

How to get your Facebook settlement claim

If you were a Facebook user in the United States between May 2007 and December 2022, you may be eligible for a cash payment from the settlement. This applies not only to active users during that time but also to those who deleted their accounts within the specified period.

To apply for compensation, you must submit a claim by August 25, 2023 using this link or you can create a Facebook settlement claim form as described here.

How much can you get from a Facebook settlement claim?

Determining the exact payment amount for each individual is complex. The settlement payment depends on several factors, including the number of valid claims submitted. The more users who submit claims, the smaller the individual payments will be, as the total settlement amount must be divided among them.

According to The Hill, Scott Dodson, a law professor, estimated that payments may range from triple digits for some to less than $100 for others.

Future prospects for Meta

The settlement represents a significant financial blow to Meta, considering it incurred nearly $5.9 billion in costs related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In addition to the $725 million settlement, Meta previously paid a record $5 billion to the Federal Trade Commission and an additional $100 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Despite these challenges, Meta has rebranded itself and expanded into new ventures like the metaverse and artificial intelligence products.

