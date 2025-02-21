New Instagram Update Introduces Message Scheduling and In-Chat Music Features

Instagram has unveiled a series of enhancements to its Direct Messaging (DM) platform, aiming to enrich user communication and interaction. These updates introduce functionalities such as message scheduling, pinned messages, music sharing, instant translations, and group chat QR code invitations. The global rollout of these features is currently underway, accessible to both iPhone and Android users.

Message Scheduling and Pinned Messages

Users can now schedule direct messages up to 29 days in advance, facilitating timely communication across different time zones or for future events. To schedule a message, compose your text, press and hold the send button, and select the desired date and time for delivery. Additionally, important messages can be pinned to the top of chat threads, ensuring critical information remains easily accessible amidst active conversations.

Music Sharing Within Chats

The new music-sharing feature allows users to share 30-second previews of songs directly within DMs. To share music, tap on the sticker tray in a chat, select the "Music" option, and choose a track from Instagram's library. Recipients can listen to the shared snippet without leaving the conversation, enhancing the interactive experience.

Instant Message Translation

Addressing language barriers, Instagram now offers instant message translation supporting 99 languages. Users can press and hold a message in a foreign language and tap "Translate" to view the translated text directly below the original message, promoting seamless cross-lingual communication.

Group Chat QR Code Invitations

Inviting friends to group chats has been simplified with the introduction of QR code invitations. Group admins can generate a unique QR code that, when scanned, allows new members to join the chat instantly, streamlining the process of expanding group conversations.

These updates reflect Instagram's commitment to enhancing its messaging platform, providing users with versatile tools to communicate more effectively and enjoyably.

