New Instagram Update Introduces Message Scheduling and In-Chat Music Features

How to download Reels on Instagram
Agencies Ghacks
Feb 21, 2025
Facebook
|
0

Instagram has unveiled a series of enhancements to its Direct Messaging (DM) platform, aiming to enrich user communication and interaction. These updates introduce functionalities such as message scheduling, pinned messages, music sharing, instant translations, and group chat QR code invitations. The global rollout of these features is currently underway, accessible to both iPhone and Android users.

Message Scheduling and Pinned Messages

Users can now schedule direct messages up to 29 days in advance, facilitating timely communication across different time zones or for future events. To schedule a message, compose your text, press and hold the send button, and select the desired date and time for delivery. Additionally, important messages can be pinned to the top of chat threads, ensuring critical information remains easily accessible amidst active conversations.

Music Sharing Within Chats

The new music-sharing feature allows users to share 30-second previews of songs directly within DMs. To share music, tap on the sticker tray in a chat, select the "Music" option, and choose a track from Instagram's library. Recipients can listen to the shared snippet without leaving the conversation, enhancing the interactive experience.

Instant Message Translation

Addressing language barriers, Instagram now offers instant message translation supporting 99 languages. Users can press and hold a message in a foreign language and tap "Translate" to view the translated text directly below the original message, promoting seamless cross-lingual communication.

Group Chat QR Code Invitations

Inviting friends to group chats has been simplified with the introduction of QR code invitations. Group admins can generate a unique QR code that, when scanned, allows new members to join the chat instantly, streamlining the process of expanding group conversations.

These updates reflect Instagram's commitment to enhancing its messaging platform, providing users with versatile tools to communicate more effectively and enjoyably.

Advertisement

Related content

Facebook deleted photos 2023

Facebook Implements 30-Day Limit on Live Video Archives
Meta Connect 2023 recap

Meta Accused of Using 81.7TB of Pirated Books to Train AI Models

Meta AI’s New Features Make Recommendations More Personal Than Ever
How to fix Facebook back button not working

Facebook annoys an increasing number of users with ad breaks

Meta rolls out end-to-end encryption in Messenger

How to try Meta's AI image generator Imagine right now

Tutorials & Tips

How to recover Facebook deleted photos 2023

How to find saved and liked Reels on Facebook: 2 easy ways

How to remove Facebook followers: Top 3 ways

How to turn off birthday notifications on Google and Facebook


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved