WhatsApp Designated as 'Very Large Online Platform' Under EU's Digital Services Act

WhatsApp has been designated as a Very Large Online Platform (VLOP) under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA), following its Channels feature reaching an average of 46.8 million monthly active users in the last six months of 2024. This classification subjects WhatsApp to stricter regulations aimed at enhancing user safety and transparency. As a VLOP, WhatsApp is now required to implement mechanisms for users to report illegal activities, take proactive measures to prevent or remove such content, and provide users with greater control over their data, including more stringent controls on data usage for targeted advertising. In response, WhatsApp has updated its privacy policy to align with these regulatory obligations. Meta's other platforms, Facebook and Instagram, have already been operating under VLOP status within the EU.

The European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) establishes a comprehensive framework to ensure safer and more accountable online environments. For platforms like WhatsApp, now designated as a Very Large Online Platform (VLOP) due to its substantial user base, the DSA imposes specific obligations to enhance user protection and transparency.

Under the DSA, WhatsApp is required to implement robust mechanisms that enable users to report illegal content or activities directly within the app. The platform must act promptly to remove or restrict access to such content upon receiving valid notifications. Additionally, WhatsApp is obligated to provide clear and comprehensible terms and conditions, ensuring users are well-informed about how their data is processed and used. The DSA also mandates that platforms like WhatsApp offer users greater control over personalized advertising, including options to opt out of targeted ads based on personal data profiling. These measures aim to empower users and foster a more transparent digital ecosystem.

The DSA, effective for the largest platforms since August 25, 2023, aims to create a safer digital space by holding significant online platforms accountable for the dissemination of illegal and harmful content. It imposes obligations on these platforms to assess and mitigate systemic risks, ensure robust content moderation, and increase transparency in their operations. The Act also mandates that platforms provide users with clear avenues to report illegal content and appeal moderation decisions.

In addition to the DSA, WhatsApp is preparing to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires interoperability between messaging services. This means WhatsApp will need to enable communication with users on other messaging platforms, such as iMessage, Telegram, and Signal. Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, has outlined plans to integrate third-party chat support, allowing users to manage messages from different apps within a single inbox. This initiative aims to foster competition and provide users with more flexibility in their choice of messaging services.

These regulatory developments reflect the EU's commitment to increasing accountability and competition among major digital platforms, ensuring a safer and more transparent online environment for users.

