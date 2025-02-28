Meta Fires Employees Amid Crackdown on Internal Leaks

Feb 28, 2025
Meta Platforms has terminated approximately 20 employees for leaking confidential information, as confirmed by spokesperson Dave Arnold. This action follows a series of internal disclosures that have surfaced in the media, revealing unannounced product plans and details from internal meetings led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The company has intensified efforts to identify and address the sources of these leaks, emphasizing that such actions violate company policies and undermine team morale.

In an internal memo, Chief Information Security Officer Guy Rosen stated, "When information is stolen or leaked, there are repercussions beyond the immediate security impact. Our teams become demoralized, and we all waste time that is better spent working on our products and toward our goals and mission." This sentiment reflects the company's stance on maintaining confidentiality to protect its strategic initiatives and internal processes.

CTO Andrew Bosworth also addressed the issue, noting that leaks often have counterproductive effects. During an internal meeting, he remarked, "When things leak, I think a lot of times people think, 'Ah, okay, this is leaked, therefore it'll put pressure on us to change things.' The opposite is more likely." This perspective suggests that leaks may reinforce existing policies rather than prompt the intended changes.

These terminations occur amidst a backdrop of internal challenges at Meta, including recent layoffs targeting low-performing employees and significant shifts in company policies, such as changes to content moderation and the discontinuation of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. These developments have reportedly contributed to declining employee morale and heightened tensions within the organization.

Meta has not disclosed specific details about the nature of the leaked information, the identities of the employees involved, or the recipients of the leaks. However, the company has indicated that further actions may be taken as investigations continue. This decisive response underscores Meta's commitment to safeguarding its internal information and deterring future unauthorized disclosures.

Source: The Verge

