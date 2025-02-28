Meta Announces Dedicated AI Chatbot App Amidst Growing AI Competition

Meta Verified Instagram feed
Agencies Ghacks
Feb 28, 2025
Facebook
|
0

Meta Platforms is set to launch a standalone AI chatbot application in the second quarter of 2025, aiming to compete directly with existing services like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. This move signifies a strategic shift to broaden the accessibility of Meta's AI assistant, Meta AI, beyond its current integrations within Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

According to reports, Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has emphasized the transformative potential of Meta AI, projecting that it could reach up to 1 billion users within the year. Currently, the AI assistant serves approximately 700 million monthly active users. To support this ambitious expansion, Meta has allocated between $60 billion and $65 billion for capital expenditures this year, underscoring its commitment to enhancing AI infrastructure and capabilities.

In addition to the standalone app, Meta plans to test a paid subscription service for Meta AI, aligning with monetization strategies employed by competitors. This subscription model is expected to offer advanced features and capabilities, providing users with an enhanced AI experience.

Meta AI, launched in September 2023, utilizes large language models to perform a variety of tasks, including answering questions, generating images, and editing photos. Recent updates have introduced memory features, enabling the AI to offer more personalized recommendations by retaining context from previous interactions. The forthcoming standalone app is anticipated to make Meta AI more accessible to users who are not active on Meta's social media platforms, thereby expanding its reach and user base. This development positions Meta to compete more directly in the rapidly evolving AI chatbot market, which has seen significant advancements and user adoption in recent years.

As the launch approaches, further details regarding the app's features, availability, and subscription options are expected to be announced, providing users with more information on how they can engage with Meta's latest AI offerings.

Advertisement

Related content

How to fix Facebook back button not working

Meta Fires Employees Amid Crackdown on Internal Leaks
How to download Reels on Instagram

New Instagram Update Introduces Message Scheduling and In-Chat Music Features
Facebook deleted photos 2023

Facebook Implements 30-Day Limit on Live Video Archives
Meta Connect 2023 recap

Meta Accused of Using 81.7TB of Pirated Books to Train AI Models

Meta AI’s New Features Make Recommendations More Personal Than Ever
How to fix Facebook back button not working

Facebook annoys an increasing number of users with ad breaks

Tutorials & Tips

How to recover Facebook deleted photos 2023

How to find saved and liked Reels on Facebook: 2 easy ways

How to remove Facebook followers: Top 3 ways

How to turn off birthday notifications on Google and Facebook


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved