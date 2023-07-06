Canada suspends advertising on Facebook and Instagram

In a move to stand by the law and not be intimidated by Meta, the Canadian government has suspended advertising on Facebook and Instagram. The suspension comes after Meta blocked news from its platforms in Canada in response to the Online News Act, which requires tech giants like Meta to pay publishers for using their content.

The Online News Act is a new law that was passed in Canada in June 2022. The law requires tech giants like Meta to negotiate commercial deals with local publishers for featuring news content. If the two parties cannot reach an agreement, a mediation process will be initiated.

Meta's response to suspensions

Meta has said that the Online News Act is unfair and that it will hurt innovation. The company has also said that it will block news from its platforms in Canada if the law goes into effect.

The Canadian government has said that it is standing by the law and that it will not be intimidated by Meta. The government has also said that it is open to discussing the law with Meta, but that the company must first agree to comply with the law.

The impact of the suspension

The suspension of advertising on Facebook and Instagram will affect government agencies, businesses, and non-profits that use the platforms to reach Canadians. The suspension will also affect news publishers, who rely on advertising revenue to stay afloat.

The suspension of advertising on Facebook and Instagram is a significant development in the ongoing battle between tech giants and news publishers. It remains to be seen whether the two sides will be able to reach an agreement, but the suspension is a sign that the Canadian government is serious about enforcing the Online News Act.

