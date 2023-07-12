How to add Threads link to Instagram bio: Guide

Threads has become one of the most popular social media platforms in a couple of days, and it even surpassed 10 million users. People from all around the world have been trying to get used to the platform, and we are here to make things easier for you with different kinds of Threads guides. Today, we will show you how to add Threads link to Instagram bio!

Given that Threads is a hybrid of Twitter and Instagram, it could be challenging for a new user to locate different items. It may be challenging for you to find items if you are not accustomed to Twitter's theme. You might have seen some numbers on certain profiles. You guessed it right, they are people's Threads links, and you can click on them to go to their profile. Let's take a closer look at how to add Threads link to Instagram bio.

How to add Threads link to Instagram bio

Including a link to your Threads account in your Instagram bio is one method to promote it. Your followers will have an easier time finding and joining your Threads profile as a result. It is a very simple process as you have to copy the link on Threads and paste it on Instagram. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Go to Threads and log in to your account. Go to your Threads profile page. Tap "Share profile." Tap "Copy." Go to Instagram and log in to your account. Go to your Instagram profile page. Tap "Edit profile." Choose "Links." Tap "Add external links." Paste your Threads profile link to the URL box. Click "Done."

Will Threads take Twitter's throne?

Since its release on July 5, Threads has been downloaded more than 100 million times. Although this is a sizable number, it is still too soon to predict whether Threads will pose a serious challenge to Twitter.

How to check someone's Threads following list

In comparison to Threads, Twitter has a number of benefits, including a larger user base and a more well-known brand. But Threads does have a few potential benefits, like its emphasis on private sharing and Instagram integration.

It is still too early to predict which service, Twitter or Threads, will prevail in the end. However, it appears that Twitter is taking the threat seriously based on the barring of links to Threads.net.

