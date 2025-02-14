Gemini Advanced Introduces Chat Recall Feature – Here's What It Means for You

Google has enhanced its Gemini AI assistant with a new chat recall feature, allowing the system to remember and reference past conversations. This update aims to provide users with more personalized and contextually relevant responses, eliminating the need to recap previous interactions.

Available to subscribers of Gemini Advanced through the Google One AI Premium plan, the chat recall feature enables Gemini to access and build upon prior discussions. Users can also request summaries of past conversations and seamlessly continue ongoing projects without starting from scratch.

To manage this functionality, users can review, delete, and control their chat history by selecting their profile picture in the top right corner of the Gemini app and navigating to "Gemini Apps Activity." This ensures that users maintain control over their data and can manage their information as needed.

Currently, the chat recall feature is rolling out to English-speaking users on both web and mobile platforms. Google plans to expand this capability to additional languages and to Google Workspace Business and Enterprise customers in the coming weeks.

This development aligns Gemini with other AI assistants, such as ChatGPT, which already offer similar memory features. By enhancing its conversational capabilities, Google aims to improve user experience and maintain competitiveness in the AI assistant market.

