OneNote for Windows 10 to be discontinued by 2025

Microsoft has officially announced plans to discontinue support for OneNote for Windows 10, the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) version of its popular note-taking application, in October 2025. This decision is part of the company's strategy to consolidate its OneNote offerings into a single, unified application.

ADVERTISEMENT

Historically, Microsoft has maintained two separate versions of OneNote for Windows users: the traditional desktop application, often referred to as OneNote 2016, and the UWP version known as OneNote for Windows 10. This dual approach has led to confusion among users regarding which version to adopt. To address this, Microsoft is focusing development efforts on enhancing the desktop application, which will serve as the primary OneNote experience moving forward.

The transition plan includes several key steps:

Feature Integration: Microsoft intends to incorporate popular features from the UWP app into the desktop version. This includes improved inking capabilities, a favorite among users of the Windows 10 app.

Microsoft intends to incorporate popular features from the UWP app into the desktop version. This includes improved inking capabilities, a favorite among users of the Windows 10 app. Visual Updates: The unified OneNote application will receive visual enhancements to align with the aesthetics of Windows 11, such as rounded corners and the Mica material effect.

The unified OneNote application will receive visual enhancements to align with the aesthetics of Windows 11, such as rounded corners and the Mica material effect. Support Timeline: While the UWP version will continue to receive support until October 2025, it will no longer receive new features. Users are encouraged to transition to the desktop application to benefit from ongoing updates and improvements.

For users currently utilizing OneNote for Windows 10, Microsoft recommends migrating to the desktop version to ensure continued access to new features and support. The desktop application is available for download through the Microsoft Store and is included with Office 365 and Office 2019 installations.

Microsoft's decision to phase out OneNote for Windows 10 in favor of a unified desktop application aims to streamline the user experience and reduce confusion. By consolidating resources and focusing on a single version, Microsoft seeks to provide a more robust and feature-rich note-taking platform for its users.

Source: Neowin

Advertisement