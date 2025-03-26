FBI Issues new alert over phishing SMS scam targeting highway toll customers

Agencies Ghacks
Mar 26, 2025
Updated • Mar 26, 2025
Security
|
0

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a nationwide warning about a surge in "smishing" attacks, a form of phishing conducted via SMS messages. These scams are designed to deceive recipients into divulging personal and financial information by impersonating legitimate organizations.

In these smishing campaigns, victims receive unsolicited text messages claiming they owe money for unpaid road tolls. The messages often include a link to a fraudulent website that mimics official toll service sites, prompting users to enter sensitive information or make payments.

Since early March 2024, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has received over 2,000 complaints related to these fraudulent toll payment messages. The scam has affected individuals across various states, with cybercriminals registering more than 10,000 domains to facilitate these attacks.

The FBI advises the following precautions to protect against smishing attacks:

  • Do Not Click on Links: Avoid clicking on any links in unsolicited text messages, especially those requesting payment or personal information.
  • Verify Authenticity: If you receive a payment request, contact the organization directly using official contact information to verify its legitimacy.
  • Report Suspicious Messages: Use your phone's "report junk" feature or forward the message to 7726 (SPAM) to report it.
  • Delete the Message: After reporting, delete the suspicious text to prevent accidental interaction.

As smishing attacks become more sophisticated, it is crucial to remain vigilant and skeptical of unsolicited messages. By following the recommended precautions and staying informed about common scam tactics, individuals can protect themselves from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.

Source: TechSpot

Advertisement

Related content

Windows 11 set up is automatically enabling OneDrive folder back up for users

Windows has an 8-year-old security issue that is exploited and known by Microsoft for some time

1Password password manager gets location support for faster access

LibreOffice: Windows vulnerability affects links in documents, patch available

There is a new PayPal Phishing Scam that you need to know about (using real PayPal emails)

Lexmark issues warning about critical security vulnerabilities in printer software

Popular AI App DeepSeek Sends Unencrypted Data to ByteDance Servers

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved