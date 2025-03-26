FBI Issues new alert over phishing SMS scam targeting highway toll customers

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a nationwide warning about a surge in "smishing" attacks, a form of phishing conducted via SMS messages. These scams are designed to deceive recipients into divulging personal and financial information by impersonating legitimate organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In these smishing campaigns, victims receive unsolicited text messages claiming they owe money for unpaid road tolls. The messages often include a link to a fraudulent website that mimics official toll service sites, prompting users to enter sensitive information or make payments.

Since early March 2024, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has received over 2,000 complaints related to these fraudulent toll payment messages. The scam has affected individuals across various states, with cybercriminals registering more than 10,000 domains to facilitate these attacks.

The FBI advises the following precautions to protect against smishing attacks:

Do Not Click on Links: Avoid clicking on any links in unsolicited text messages, especially those requesting payment or personal information.

Verify Authenticity: If you receive a payment request, contact the organization directly using official contact information to verify its legitimacy.

Report Suspicious Messages: Use your phone's "report junk" feature or forward the message to 7726 (SPAM) to report it.

Delete the Message: After reporting, delete the suspicious text to prevent accidental interaction.

As smishing attacks become more sophisticated, it is crucial to remain vigilant and skeptical of unsolicited messages. By following the recommended precautions and staying informed about common scam tactics, individuals can protect themselves from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.

Source: TechSpot

Advertisement