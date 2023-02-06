Don’t be mad; Fitbit is down for everyone, not just you

Calling all fitness readers! If you’re seeing issues with your Fitbit connection or stats, you aren’t alone. Apparently, many users are reporting this problem to the company, complaining that the metrics for today are not available or wrong. It’s unknown at this point how long this will persist.

Fitbit is down for everyone, not just you

The Fitbit issue is across Android and iOS devices. For the main part, there seem to be syncing problems with accounts. What this causes are blank spaces where metrics should be displayed. Strangely enough, you can go back to a previous day and still see the stats for it. 

Even if you try to manually sync Fitbit yourself, it will just return an error saying it’s unable to do so. According to reports, it’s been down for a few hours already. I’m sure the company is already working on the issue, as users will be down its throat to get the matter sorted before their morning exercise.

For those of you who have New Year’s resolutions to train every morning this year, you can still do so without recording your stats for the moment. Remember, it’s easy to fall out of routine, sometimes easier than getting into one. Hopefully, Fitbit will be up and running again soon.

