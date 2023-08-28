Google Messages may use Garmin Response for SOS Emergency feature
Google is working on integrating emergency SOS functionality into its Google Messages application. The safety feature is designed to allow users to request help even in locations and situations without mobile and wireless LAN reception.
The technology uses satellite connectivity so that users may request help in an emergency. Apple introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite in all iPhone 14 models, albeit in a limited number of regions. The company explains on a support page that Emergency SOS via satellite helps users "connect with emergency services under exceptional circumstances when no other means of reaching emergency services are available". Apple users may turn off Emergency SOS on their devices.
Neïl Rahmouni found information about the planned Satellite Emergency SOS feature of Google Messages in code. One of the strings used by Google in the Google Messages code referred to Garmin Response. The entire String read: "For questions about your emergency, call Garmin Response at $1%s. To report a new emergency, call your local emergency number".
Garmin's Response Center operates from the U.S. state of Texas. The company claims that it maintains a global database of local first responders and that it has "supported more than 10,000 inReach incident responses in more than 150 countries" so far. Garmin's inReach technology is integrated into Garmin inReach devices.
Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon Satellite technology back in January 2023, which it said was the first satellite-based solution that supports two-way messaging. Back then, Qualcomm revealed that it entered into an agreement with Iridium to bring the functionality to next generation premium Android smartphones. In the press release, Qualcomm revealed that Garmin had plans to use the system for emergency messaging.
Qualcomm claims that Snapdragon Satellite is offering global coverage "from pole to pole", supports two-way messaging for emergency use, SMS texting, and also other messaging applications "for a variety of purposes such as emergencies or recreation in remote, rural and offshore locations".
The functionality is powered by Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems and supported "by the fully operational Iridium satellite constellation".
The technology is launched in Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform devices and future Snapdragon-based devices. First devices with support for emergency messaging via Snapdragon Satellite are expected to be released in the second quarter of 2023.
Qualcomm hinted at the possibility of introducing Snapdragon Satellite functionality into other devices types, including tablets, laptops, vehicles and Internet of Things devices.
Google has yet to confirm the cooperation with Garmin's emergency SOS technology in Google Messages.
Now You: do you own a device with emergency SOS functionality?
Comments
2G?
Where on the planet is that still in use? I was forced to give up using my RAZRV3 years ago because 2G was phased out by AT&T.
Everywhere 3G has been turned off and you don’t have LTE coverage, and believe me there are many developed countries where this is the case and if it weren’t for 2G you wouldn’t even be able to make a phone call.
@Martin
Your website has gone insane.
When I the post button I then saw my comment posted on a different article page. When I opened this article again, it is here.
@tachy a lot of non-phone devices with a sim in them rely on 2G, at least here in europe.
Usually things reporting usage or errors/alarms on something remote that does not get day to day inspection in person. They are out there in vast numbers doing important work. Reliable, good range. The low datarate is no problem at all in those cases.
3G is gone or on its last legs everywhere, but this stuff still has too much use to cancel.
Anyhow, interesting that they would put that in. I can see the point if you suspect a hostile 2G environment (amateur eavesdroppers with laptop, ranging up to professional grade MITM fake towers while “strangely” not getting the stronger crypto voip 4G because it is being jammed, and back down to something as old ‘stingray’ devices fallen into the wrong hands).
But does this also mean that they have handled and rolled out a fix for that nasty 4G ‘pwn by broadcast’ problem you reported earlier this year? I had 4G disabled due to that, on the off chance that some of the local criminals would buy some cheap chinese gear, download a working exploit and probe every phone in range all over town in the hope of getting into phones of the police.
>”While most may never be attacked in stingrays, it is still recommended to disable 2G cellular connections, especially since it does not have any downsides.”
The downside would be losing connectivity. I spend a lot of time way out in the countryside where there’s often no service or almost none. My network allows 2G, and I need it sometimes. I have an option on the phone to disable 2G, I may do that when I’m in the city and I have good 5G connectivity, but not out in the country.
I would imagine that the stingray exploits, like most of the bad things in this world, are probably things you will run into in the crowded big cities.
