GTA 6 leak info: Gameplay video and release date

The gaming community is abuzz with anticipation following the recent GTA 6 leak info, which has shed light on some exciting details about the upcoming title. However, while we're all eager to know when we can get our hands on the game, Rockstar has remained tight-lipped and has not confirmed a release date yet. According to an exclusive report by Bloomberg, which was published in July 2022, sources within Rockstar have hinted that the game won't be released anytime soon, and we may have to wait until 2024 or 2025 to finally play it.

It seems highly probable that the setting for GTA 6 will be Vice City, the virtual equivalent of Miami created by Rockstar Games. A report by Bloomberg cites an inside source who claims that Vice City will feature in the game, though the game developer's initial plans were supposedly even more grandiose. Furthermore, leaked gameplay footage appears to confirm this speculation, with one clip displaying a "Vice City Metro" train.

During the initial stages of development, GTA 6 was set to cover extensive regions modeled after both North and South America. However, the game's scope was later reduced, and the focus was shifted towards Vice City and its surrounding area. That being said, the game's virtual world is still expansive, and it's rumored to feature more interior locations than previous Grand Theft Auto games. We're excited to see how Rockstar will bring this world to life and what new challenges await us in the game's interior spaces. Stay tuned for further updates and developments!

GTA 6 to feature a female protagonist

According to a Bloomberg report, GTA 6 will be the first game in the series to feature a female protagonist. It's also rumored that the game will revolve around a pair of characters based on the infamous American criminal duo Bonnie and Clyde. We can't wait to see how Rockstar brings these iconic characters to life in the game! Leaked gameplay footage also seems to confirm that the game will feature multiple protagonists, including both male and female characters.

Rockstar has been striving to improve its workplace culture over the past four years, aiming to foster a more inclusive and progressive environment. As part of these efforts, the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI is set to feature a female Latina protagonist, marking the first time a playable woman will be featured in a modern Rockstar game. However, the identity of the second leading character and the nature of their relationship with the protagonist remain unclear at this time. As a result, players can expect to dive into a fresh and exciting narrative that may well subvert their expectations.

GTA 6 screenshot leaks on Reddit

In September 2022, an unprecedented leak occurred, which allegedly revealed a plethora of in-development material from Grand Theft Auto 6, including videos and screenshots that spread rapidly across the internet. Many fans have been left wondering whether these leaks are legitimate. Fortunately, Rockstar has released a statement confirming that the hack did in fact occur, thereby verifying the authenticity of the leaked content.

"We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto,” stated Rockstar Games.

"We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way," the Rockstar statement continues. "We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it's ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation,” they added.

One of the videos shared by a Redditor called Aggressive-Bar2426 shows a lot about the gameplay.

Possible GTA 6 release date

As rumors and speculation continue to circulate about the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, many fans are eager to learn when Rockstar Games will finally unveil the game. One theory that has gained significant traction suggests that the 10-year anniversary of GTA 5's reveal on September 17, 2023, could be the perfect occasion for the long-awaited announcement.

The coincidence that the anniversary falls on a Sunday, a historically significant day for Rockstar Games, only adds fuel to the speculation. In 2016, the studio teased a Red Dead announcement on October 16, which also happened to be a Sunday, and subsequently revealed Red Dead Redemption 2 a few days later. While there is no guarantee that Rockstar Games will follow the same pattern, it is not difficult to imagine the possibility of a GTA 6 teaser on September 13, 2023, with a full reveal later that week.

While the theory that GTA 6 will be revealed on the 10-year anniversary of GTA 5's reveal is compelling, there are several other factors that may influence Rockstar's decision. For instance, the studio may have other plans for GTA Online that they do not want to overshadow with a new game announcement. Additionally, Rockstar may choose to return to the October window, which has worked well for them in the past, as with Red Dead Redemption 2.

Regardless of the specific date or method of the reveal, one thing is certain: Rockstar Games tends to announce their games as standalone events rather than part of larger conferences or events. Therefore, fans should expect the announcement of GTA 6 to occur on a random weekday, and possibly even later this year. Regardless of the exact details, it is safe to say that the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise will be one of the most highly anticipated games of the decade.

Will there be crossplay in GTA 6?

None of Rockstar's games offer cross-play functionality, and it remains to be seen whether the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 will include this feature. However, given the increasing popularity of cross-play in the gaming industry, it seems likely that GTA 6 could mark the studio's first foray into cross-play functionality.

If this turns out to be the case, players across all platforms would be able to interact and play together without any hardware limitations.

