Is GTA 6 cancelled? Here is everything we know so far

GTA 6 is a "confidential" topic for Rockstar Games, and the company has been keeping it a secret for many years now. Even though there were a couple of leaks in the past, showing the previous version of the game in its development process, Rockstar Games is still keeping its silence. So, is GTA 6 cancelled? In this article, we will tell you everything we know so far.

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most famous video game series in history. The first game was released in 1997, and the last title came out in 2013. Rockstar Games has developed several successful games, but GTA surely has a different place in every gamer's heart. Even though the last game was released in 2013, you could still see hundreds of thousands of players online at any time.

That's why GTA 6 is one of the most awaited games for the past couple of years. Rockstar's tough stance on the upcoming title made people question if GTA 6 is cancelled or not. Let's look at more details and answer the mighty question.

Is GTA 6 cancelled: What do we know so far?

Well, the simplest answer is, fortunately, no. GTA 6 is still under development, and Rockstar Games engineers are working hard to get it out in 2024 or 2025. But how do we know it? Even though Rockstar Games hasn't made any official announcements using the name "GTA 6," the company announced in a tweet that it is working on a new game. Rockstar wants to "move beyond what they have previously delivered," which sounds like a pretentious sentence that could increase the expectations from fans.

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

Rockstar Games made this announcement on February 2022, and several pieces of information were leaked until now, including one of the characters, a video of the game from one of the earlier stages and a so-called map of GTA 6. In other words, Rockstar Games continues to develop the game. So, your "Is GTA 6 cancelled?" question has found an answer.

GTA 6 leaks

As mentioned, some people hacked into Rockstar Games' servers and downloaded a bunch of videos of the game itself in November 2022. Rockstar Games didn't waste any time and made an official announcement, saying that they are "extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with people all in this way." Luckily, this didn't damage the game's future development process, and the company remained committed to delivering GTA 6 to fans.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 ADVERTISEMENT — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

Multiple Rockstar Games leakers and insiders became very popular in the last couple of months. The majority of the gamers are waiting to see footage of GTA 6 or at least get a couple of information about the game. Millions of people are interested in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

A leaker on Twitter, named @that1detectiv3, listed every official GTA 6 teaser Rockstar has given us so far. GTA 6 is expected to take place in Vice City, making its return to the good old Miami beaches. We might be going back to Tommy Vercetti's hometown in the upcoming years.

Every official GTA 6 teaser Rockstar has given us so far: - Floridian or South American city skyline on taxi shirt

- Miami helicopter in Christmas video

- Remade eCola logo (seen in September leaks)

- Vice City Metro Mule livery

- Vice City Mambas livery pic.twitter.com/t6OInDQHfu — Gaming Detective (@that1detectiv3) April 7, 2023

The leaker also added an in-game screenshot of a house from GTA 6 was found in the GTA Trilogy in 2021. Besides, there was a “See you Soon” billboard in GTA 3 DE featuring pink & blue letters and a plane leaving Los Santos. This billboard was originally used to tease Vice City in 2001. Rockstar likes to tease fans with these kinds of small puzzles. You can find the puzzle from GTA 3 below.

Despite not having an official timeline of what is next for GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, it is clear that the game is still in development, and the company didn't cancel it. It is expected to launch in the next 1-2 years. A recent leak claimed that Rockstar eyes late 2024 as GTA 6 release date.

