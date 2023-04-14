Pokémon Go A Mystic Hero timed and special research tasks, steps, rewards

Pokémon Go has a new set of quests named "A Mystic Hero," and players race each other to complete the tasks and receive rewards. The event consists of timed, special, and field tasks. In this guide, we will show you all the steps that you must follow to complete the quests and get rewards.

Pokémon Go has caught incredible success after its initial launch. Despite losing some popularity over the years, it still has a huge fan and player base who are constantly going outside to catch Pokemon on their smartphones. The game keeps itself fresh by giving different quests and missions to its players. A Mystic Hero is the latest on the list. Let's keep it straightforward and get to the part where we show the Pokémon Go "A Mystic Hero" special research tasks, steps, and rewards. Let's start!

Pokémon Go "A Mystic Hero" special research tasks

Firstly, you must log into your account within the runtime of the event to be able to get this story. After getting it, you can complete it anytime you want. Below you will find all the tasks and rewards:

Step 1

Catch 15 Pokémon: 10 Poké Balls

While catching Pokémon, use 10 Pinap Berries: 1,000 Stardust

Make 10 Great Throws: 7 Pinap Berry

You will get 1,500XP and Eevee after completing the first step.

Step 2

Evolve 3 Pokémon: 50 Eevee Candy

While catching Pokémon, use 15 Berries: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 25 Pokémon: Shelmet.

Your rewards after completing the second step will be 2,000 XP and Karrablast.

Step 3

Make 3 Excellent Throws: 5,000 Stardust

While walking with your Buddy, earn 5 Candies: 10 Razz Berries

Evolve 10 Pokémon: Inkay

After completing the third step, you will get 2,500 XP and a Blanche Accessory.

Pokémon Go "A Mystic Hero" timed research tasks

The timed research will be available until the end of the event, which will end on April 17. You can find the steps below on the "Today" screen.

Step 1

Catch 5 Pokémon: 5 Poké Balls

Transfer 3 Pokémon: 5 Nanab Berry

Evolve a Pokémon: 1,000 Stardust

You will be rewarded with 1,000 XP and 2 Rare Candies after finishing the steps above.

Step 2

Catch 10 Pokémon: 5 Poké Balls

Transfer 5 Pokémon: 5 Razz Berries

Evolve 3 Pokémon: 3,000 Stardust

After completing the second step of Pokémon Go "A Mystic Hero" Timed research tasks, you will get 2,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and 2 Rare Candies.

Step 3

Evolve a Pokémon: 10 Pinap Berries

Evolve 2 Pokémon: 15 Poke Balls

Evolve 3 Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

Evolve 4 Pokémon: 10 Ultra Balls

Evolve 5 Pokémon: 3 Silver Pinap Berries

The big prize is 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and a Magnetic Lure Module.

Pokémon Go "A Mystic Hero" field research tasks

Lastly, you can also get Pokémon Go "A Mystic Hero" field research tasks during the event's runtime. You have to spin PokéStops until April 17. Here are the tasks and rewards:

Catch 3 Pokémon: 1 Sun Stone, 1 Upgrade, or 1 Kings Rock

Catch 5 Pokémon: 1 Unova Stone or 1 Sinnoh Stone

Evolve a Pokémon: 300 Stardust

Evolve 3 Pokémon: 500 Stardust

Evolve 5 Pokémon: 2,500 Stardust

If you want to get all the rewards and get ahead of your friends, we definitely recommend you complete these tasks until April 17. You will get thousands of XP and Stardust by following the steps above.

