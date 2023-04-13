Ubisoft+ might launch for Xbox soon

Ubisoft+ Xbox
Onur Demirkol
Apr 13, 2023
Updated • Apr 13, 2023
Games
|
0

Some players reportedly see an advert for Ubisoft+ on their Xbox rewards apps. It looks like the new feature is right around the corner.

Recent reports have already signaled that the Xbox consoles "could" get Ubisoft+ this month, and now its ads are showing up for some players. Besides, the official Ubisoft Web Store is also showing some apps regarding Ubisoft+ on Xbox consoles. For now, you can't see anything on the link, as Microsoft will fill it up once it becomes available officially.

Some users shared their experiences on social media, including @mocoworm. The Ubisoft+ showed up on their Xbox home screen; however, the link followed a dead URL with the message, "Something went wrong."

"Get unlimited access to fan-favourite franchises and more," says the card on the Xbox page.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft teased Ubisoft+ in 2022

The feature is finally available on Xbox. Last year, Microsoft said that it planned to bring the feature to Xbox consoles in the future. It has been just over a year, and now its ads are showing for some of the players. Now, gamers must wait for an official announcement from Microsoft itself.

Right now, Ubisoft charges £12.99 / $14.99 / €14.99 per month for Ubisoft+ on PC. It is not clear whether the same price policy will be applied to Xbox or not.

Ubisoft+ Xbox
Ubisoft+

The Ubisoft subscription service has several advantages. It gives players access to new releases as soon as they are made accessible. Xbox users who sign up for the service might also have access to the newest Ubisoft titles as soon as they are made available. However, note that you can't get all the games with Ubisoft+.

On the other hand, Ubisoft+ has lots of other advantages. Compared to buying individual games, which would normally require waiting for the release date before doing so, you will pay a certain amount to play many other titles, including some of the latest games. Gamers will also have access to exclusive content like extra missions, levels, and maps.

Advertisement

Related content

Is GTA 6 canceled

Is GTA 6 cancelled? Here is everything we know so far

NYT's latest game Digits could be your next addiction
Nintendo Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leak

Nintendo to unmask the culprit behind Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leak

Fortnite 24.20 update is out with special AoT content

This is Asus' Windows-powered gaming handheld and Steam Deck competitor
Activision Blizzard and the Department of Justice have come to an agreement about the lawsuit filed over salary limits in the CDL and OWL.

DOJ and Activision end legal battle on esports player salaries

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved