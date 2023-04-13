Ubisoft+ might launch for Xbox soon

Some players reportedly see an advert for Ubisoft+ on their Xbox rewards apps. It looks like the new feature is right around the corner.

Recent reports have already signaled that the Xbox consoles "could" get Ubisoft+ this month, and now its ads are showing up for some players. Besides, the official Ubisoft Web Store is also showing some apps regarding Ubisoft+ on Xbox consoles. For now, you can't see anything on the link, as Microsoft will fill it up once it becomes available officially.

Some users shared their experiences on social media, including @mocoworm. The Ubisoft+ showed up on their Xbox home screen; however, the link followed a dead URL with the message, "Something went wrong."

"Get unlimited access to fan-favourite franchises and more," says the card on the Xbox page.

Microsoft teased Ubisoft+ in 2022

The feature is finally available on Xbox. Last year, Microsoft said that it planned to bring the feature to Xbox consoles in the future. It has been just over a year, and now its ads are showing for some of the players. Now, gamers must wait for an official announcement from Microsoft itself.

Right now, Ubisoft charges £12.99 / $14.99 / €14.99 per month for Ubisoft+ on PC. It is not clear whether the same price policy will be applied to Xbox or not.

The Ubisoft subscription service has several advantages. It gives players access to new releases as soon as they are made accessible. Xbox users who sign up for the service might also have access to the newest Ubisoft titles as soon as they are made available. However, note that you can't get all the games with Ubisoft+.

On the other hand, Ubisoft+ has lots of other advantages. Compared to buying individual games, which would normally require waiting for the release date before doing so, you will pay a certain amount to play many other titles, including some of the latest games. Gamers will also have access to exclusive content like extra missions, levels, and maps.

