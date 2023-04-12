Microsoft PowerToys is getting ChatGPT support

Is there any program or service related to Microsoft left that has not already received or is currently receiving support for ChatGPT or AI? PowerToys, the open source tools collection for Windows is soon getting its own ChatGPT support baked in.

Integration does not come in form of a standalone tool, but as a plugin for the already included PowerToys Run tool.

PowerToys Run is a launcher app for Windows that PowerToys users may launch with the keyboard shortcut Alt-Space. It can be used to run programs quickly, but that is just part of its functionality. Run supports plugins, which add functionality such as a calculator, file searches, OneNote notebook searches and more to the functionality.

ChatGPT Plugin for PowerToys Run

The community plugin is created by Simone Franco, which some Windows users may know from his work on WSATools. WSATools is a free app to sideload Android APK files on Windows devices that have the Windows Subsystem for Android installed.

Franco created a prototype already that is working, but it will take some time before it is being integrated into a preview version or release version of PowerToys.

Based on the description on GitHub, ChatGPT will be turned off by default; this means that PowerToys users need to open the Settings of PowerToys Run and enable the feature manually before it becomes available. Another limitation is that users need an OpenAI API key, which they need to input.

Once all of this is configured properly and integrated into PowerToys Run, users may use a special keyword to run ChatGPZ queries directly from the runbox. The current keyword, ??, can't be used and will be replaced, as it is used by web searches currently.

The integration of ChatGPT into PowerToys run improves access for PowerToys users who use ChatGPT regularly or frequently. It is an alternative to opening ChatGPT in a web browser to run queries from there. Since it is off by default, nothing needs to be done by users who don't want to use ChatGPT using Run.

Development is ongoing and there is no target release version yet. PowerToys 0.69 is the latest stable version, which was launched recently with the new Registry Preview tool.

ChatGPT creator OpenAI launched plugins support for the AI tool recently as well.

Would you use ChatGPT on your desktop?

