Recently, Rockstar Games released an update for both GTA V and GTA Online on various platforms, such as PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, including the versions available on Rockstar Launcher, Steam, and Epic Games. The download size of this update is relatively small, approximately 1GB, varying slightly depending on the platform.

The build IDs for this update differ by platform as follows:

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at 1.0.347.2

PS4 and Xbox One at 1.0.2843.0

PC at 1.0.2845.0.

What does the update include

The recent update is a follow-up to the security-focused update that Rockstar Games had released in early February. The previous update was designed to address a GTA Online exploit that hackers had been using to corrupt and ban player data. Although the exploit was only present in the PC version of the game, the security enhancements have now been extended to include the console versions as well.

According to Rockstar, a crucial aspect of Ray Tracing that was previously missing has been resolved in the upcoming next-generation version of GTA V and GTA Online. Specifically, car windows that were not displaying reflections in certain graphics modes have now been restored.

Full patch notes

The patch notes for the latest GTAV Title Update have been released by Rockstar Support and are as follows:

[February 28, 2023] – PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC

General

Fixed an issue that was preventing players from modifying the TM-02 Khanjali, RCV, and Chernobog in their facility.

Security

Implemented a new data protocol in GTA Online to enhance the security of network sessions and player-to-player messaging.

Game Stability and Performance

General stability improvements. [February 28, 2023] – PS5 / Xbox Series X|S

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed an issue that was causing car windows to lack reflections in certain graphics modes.

Addressed multiple crashes that were occurring in GTA Online. [February 28, 2023] – PC

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed an issue that was providing incorrect notification to players that they needed to complete the Prologue in order to access GTA Online.

Fixed an issue that was preventing certain accounts from accessing GTA Online due to third-party modifications made to their stats.

Fixed multiple issues that were enabling certain users to exploit text chat systems in the PC version.

