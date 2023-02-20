The 7 Most Compelling GTA 6 Leaks, Rumors, and Theories

Grand Theft Auto V (or GTA V) is the second best-selling game of all time, surpassed only by Minecraft. This 2013 game has a bit of everything and owes its success in no small part to its burgeoning online community.

Since the current iteration has been out for so long, everyone wonders when GTA 6 will be released, and what features it might bring to the table. Of course, all of this is pure speculation, or insider claims at best, which might turn out to be completely wrong.

However, if you’re eagerly anticipating GTA 6, here are some hot rumors and leaks.

7- A new engine

This is a no-brainer, considering the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine or RAGE is from 2006 (man, you gotta love it when developers invent names so they fit an acronym, especially when they want to sound “badassy”.)

Even though GTA V still looks great, Rockstar will apparently use an enhanced version of RAGE according to Rockstar insider Chris Klippel.

6- Production hasn’t slowed

There was a massive leak in September 2022, sharing about 90 videos of early GTA 6 footage. This led to many wondering if developers would need to change game features or assets to make this leak worthless, a question with no answers, still.

However, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick mentioned that the leak didn’t affect the company, nor did it slow down the game’s development.

5- A 2024 release?

This is one of the most debated topics around GTA 6. Considering that Rockstar hasn’t even shown the game officially, insider Tez2 claims to have accessed the game files, which, according to him, confirm the game is almost complete.

This would mean an imminent release, making 2024 a possible release window.

4- Single-player DLCs

Unlike its predecessor, GTA V didn’t offer single-player DLCs. Rockstar opted to offer the GTA Online experience instead, which did get many updates throughout the years.

According to Tez2, GTA 6 will get expansions, for instance, additional cities will be added later on, and “the city will evolve” somehow. It’s yet to be known how this would interfere with GTA Online’s lucrative model.

3- Previous characters reappear

This is pure speculation at this point, but given the popularity remasters are getting, old characters from the series may come back in GTA 6. Given the popularity GTA San Andreas still has, it might be the case that CJ is back, something many fans hoped for in GTA V.

2- A female protagonist

This is one of the most reputable theories: according to Bloomberg, GTA 6 will feature two protagonists, one being a woman. This would be the first time a female character is playable in the series.

It will probably feature mechanics similar to GTA V, where characters have separate stories but in certain missions, you can control both.

1- Vice City returns

Perhaps the most intriguing feature is where GTA 6’s action will take place. According to fan sentiment, Vice City is the favorite of the series so far. This is notable, considering that it takes precedence over the San Andreas huge area from GTA V.

However, Rockstar hasn’t confirmed or given any hints regarding GTA 6’s locations so far.

