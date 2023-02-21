Everything we know about CoD 2023 leaks so far

Hackers have breached the Activision systems and gathered all the CoD 2023 leaks, including the roadmap for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. The hacking happened on December 4, 2022, but the company managed to keep it a secret until today.

Call of Duty is one of the most played games in history, and with its battle royale mode, Warzone 2, it attracted an even bigger audience by offering the game free. Both for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, new updates are being made constantly, and some hackers managed to sneak into Activision documents to give the CoD 2023 leaks.

CoD 2023 leaks: What do we know so far?

According to a tweet by a user named @vxunderground, a page known for sharing leaked documents tweeted out that Activision was breached on December 4, 2022. The published images include the roadmaps both for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Threat actor(s) obtained sensitive information that shouldn't have been visible to all players. You can see the tweet below regarding CoD 2023 leaks and click on the images for further information.

ADVERTISEMENT

.@Activision was breached December 4th, 2022. The Threat Actors successfully phished a privileged user on the network. They exfiltrated sensitive work place documents as well as scheduled to be released content dating to November 17th, 2023. Activision did not tell anyone. pic.twitter.com/urD64iIlC5 — vx-underground (@vxunderground) February 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

A calendar is visible among the CoD 2023 leaks, including season dates for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 and more details on what is to come. The data breach occurred a couple of months ago, and Activision possibly decided to change its calendar. The documents say that the third season would begin on March 15, but the Battle Pass timer currently visible in the game suggests it will begin on April 12. There is almost a month difference between what was leaked and what reality suggests. This means that the timetable could change, but here is the full calendar on the leaked files:

Season 3: March 15 – May 15

Season 4: May 15 – July 16

Season 5: July 17 – September 14

Season 6: September 15 – November 8

Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, another famous person known for sharing leaked documents, verified the authenticity of the CoD 2023 leaks. We now know what to expect from Activision in the next few months. As expected, the upcoming seasons will bring new operators, weapons, and such. Insider Gaming continued to sort the content as the following list:

Seven 'Core Maps,' some of which will likely contain rehashes of older maps that we're expecting.

'Haunting of Saba' event for Halloween.

One 'Licensed' operator every season, which means a collaboration or crossover.

More Gunfights, Spec Ops missions, Raids, and Tier 1 Events starting from Season Three.

One 'Small Map' arriving with Season 4 should be a similar experience to Shipment.

At least another 240 bundles (70 per season).

There is also an unknown project that can be seen named "Jupiter" inside the CoD 2023 leaks. There are no details about it, but it is on the calendar, so we will probably see what it is once the official announcement is made. According to Insider Gaming, it could be the premium release coming in 2023 that everyone has been talking about.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hackers also tried to phish other Activision employees, but they weren't successful, as the employees didn't fall for it. If more employees had fallen for it, we might have seen more CoD 2023 leaks that could ruin Activision's plans horribly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement