HP Refrains from Developing OMEN Gaming Handheld Due to Windows Limitations

Windows 11 Moment 3
Mar 25, 2025
In the rapidly evolving handheld gaming market, HP's absence has been notable, especially as competitors like Asus, Lenovo, and MSI introduce their own devices. The reason behind HP's restraint lies in the challenges posed by the Windows operating system on smaller screens.

Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President and Division President of Gaming Solutions at HP, expressed concerns about the Windows interface on compact devices. She stated, "If you look at Windows, I struggle with the experience myself. If I don't like it, I don't know how to do a product for it." This sentiment underscores the difficulties in delivering a seamless user experience on handheld devices running Windows.

HP's hesitation is rooted in the current state of Windows on small screens. The operating system's interface is not optimized for handheld devices, leading to a subpar user experience. Tan emphasized the importance of a simple setup for handhelds, where the device remembers the last game played upon startup. This level of intuitiveness is currently lacking in the Windows environment.

Despite these challenges, HP remains open to exploring alternatives. When asked about the possibility of developing a gaming handheld running SteamOS, Tan responded affirmatively, indicating a willingness to consider platforms better suited for handheld gaming.

Competitors have taken varied approaches to overcome these challenges. For instance, Valve's Steam Deck operates on SteamOS, a Linux-based system optimized for handheld gaming. This strategy circumvents the limitations posed by Windows, offering users a more tailored experience.

HP's cautious stance reflects a broader industry recognition of the need for operating systems that cater specifically to the nuances of handheld gaming. As the market continues to grow, it remains to be seen how HP and other manufacturers will innovate to meet consumer expectations in this segment.

Source: XDA Developers

