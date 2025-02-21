HP Stalls Support Calls with 15-Minute Waits to Drive Users Online

Martin Brinkmann
Feb 21, 2025
Updated • Feb 21, 2025
Hardware
|
4

Support calls are something that many consumers dread. From long wait times and irritating menu choices to members of support that can't or won't help you, or hang up on you after you have waited for tens of minutes or more.

HP Inc has reportedly found another way to make the life of its customers miserable. The company added a 15 minute waiting time for all telephone support calls, reports The Register.

Update: HP appears to have stopped adding the artificial delay due to "customer feedback".

The details:

  • All support calls to HP's consumer hotline have a wait time of at least 15 minutes.
  • The wait time applies even if support members are available.

The change is live already in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, and Italy, with more countries expected to be added to the list in the future.

HP informs customers about the waiting time at the beginning of the call and during the call repeatedly. Customers are also informed that they may be able to get help online as well.

HP wants to drive customers to self-help solutions that do not require active involvement of company employees.

Internal staff memos confirm that the waiting time is set to 15 minutes for each customers, regardless of how busy telephone support lines are. The Register reports that HP says that it is tracking customer experience metrics.

It is an attempt to cut costs by making the experience of customers miserable. This is not the first time that HP is implementing changes that are negative for its customers.

Just in the past couple of years, HP has restricted functionality of printers, blocked use of third-party ink cartridges repeatedly, and introduced renting services that often are not in the best interest of consumers.

HP's money-saving strategy could backfire

While HP hopes that it is going to save money, as more and more customers may give up on trying to reach the company via the hotline, it is possible that the strategy could backfire.

Customers may not be pleased to wait for at least 15 minutes, but when they realize that the wait time is artificially added, they might consider leaving bad reviews or purchasing printers or computers from other companies with better hotlines in the future.

With AI booming, it is probably only a matter of time before members of support will be replaced by AI personas.

What is your take on this? When was the last time you had to contact support via telephone? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

Summary
HP Stalls Support Calls with 15-Minute Waits to Drive Users Online
Article Name
HP Stalls Support Calls with 15-Minute Waits to Drive Users Online
Description
HP is adding an artificial 15 minutes of waiting time to support calls, even when the lines are not busy and agents are available.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Nvidia's New RTX 50-Series Cards Discontinue Support for 32-Bit PhysX

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e with In-House C1 5G Modem

Humane's AI Pin Ceases Operations Following HP Acquisition

Leaked Benchmarks: NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti Outperforms AMD's RX 9070 XT
Apple devices

Apple’s Upcoming Display Might Use Mini-LED, But There’s a Catch

Lexmark issues warning about critical security vulnerabilities in printer software

Tutorials & Tips

Enabling or Disabling the On-Screen Keyboard on Chromebook: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Fix Common Soundbar Problems

Extend your Wireless Network with a Repeater

What's The AMD Catalyst Accelerated Parallel Processing (APP) Technology Edition?


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Gavin B. said on February 21, 2025 at 2:41 pm
    Reply

    Feedback made HP change!
    https://go.theregister.com/feed/www.theregister.com/2025/02/21/hp_ditches_15_minute_wait_time_call_centers/

  2. Herman Cost said on February 21, 2025 at 2:35 pm
    Reply

    HP’s behavior towards customers has generally been reprehensible. I used to own a HP printer, but I replaced it with a Brother printer (which is actually better in every respect anyway) and now own three of them. I’ll never even look at a HP product again, unless there are drastic and clear changes to their operating approach.

    1. Herman Cost said on February 21, 2025 at 2:39 pm
      Reply

      Update. The 15 minute wait time has been eliminated due to “customer feedback”. See https://www.theregister.com/2025/02/21/hp_ditches_15_minute_wait_time_call_centers/

      Idiots.

  3. SteveB. said on February 21, 2025 at 11:30 am
    Reply

    My response to HP & 15 minute waits – easy ! I’m currently looking to upgrade both my laptop and chromebook — I won’t be considering HP.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved