GTA 6: Why Fans Think the Launch is Just Around the Corner

Shaun
Feb 6, 2023
Updated • Feb 6, 2023
Games
|
We’ve been waiting a long time for any news of when the next Grand Theft Auto title will release. Fans are getting anxious, and now it looks like GTA 6 might be appearing sooner than later. Keep in mind, these are only just rumors and leaks at the moment, but gamers are insistent that they’re right about this. 

Could GTA 6 be launching sooner than expected?

The leak comes from the Twitter profile GTA 6 News & Leaks 2.0. If you check the feed, you’ll see it shared some screenshots revealing discussions that hint at a launch soon. Well, that’s one interpretation of what’s happening. Could it be that gamers are just eager to get underway?

A hacker has already been arrested for revealing game development details for GTA 6, and there have been a few other leaks. Rockstar and Take-Two have the hardest time trying to keep this game hidden from the public eye until they’re ready to reveal more details.

If you read the comments from fans in the screenshots, many of them feel that Rockstar is simply polishing GTA 6 now in the final stages before release. It’s based on terminology the developers are using, such as “Feature Complete” and “Content Complete.” The latter surely suggests that they are close to finishing the last parts of development.

We won’t know until the fat lady sings, unless there’s no singing fat lady in GTA 6, in which case, we’ll wait for Rockstar Games to sing. We really want them to hurry up with the development now, as GTA Online is growing rather stale.

Source: GameSpot

